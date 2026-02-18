Cristiano Ronaldo Jr continues to follow in his father’s footsteps with another Portugal U16 title

The Cristiano Ronaldo legacy appears to be in safe hands after his son secured yet another trophy with the Portugal U16 national team. The Al Nassr captain is undoubtedly thrilled to see his son claim his third youth international trophy in what is becoming a highly decorated junior career.

The Portugal U16 squad clinched the Algarve Tournament title by defeating Germany 3-1 in the third and final matchday at the Vila Real de Santo António Sports Complex.

Having previously beaten Japan 3-0 and the Netherlands 1-0, the young Portuguese side needed only a draw to secure the title but finished with authority to complete a perfect sweep of the tournament.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Cristiano Jr. started in the match against the Netherlands and featured as a substitute in the other two fixtures. His standout moment came against Japan, where he provided a magnificent back-heel assist for Jose Garrafa to score the second goal of the match.

Tweet placeholder

Advertisement

Cristiano Jr. surpasses father’s youth trophy count

At just 15 years old, Cristiano Jr. has already surpassed his father’s trophy count at the youth international level. While the senior Ronaldo had a prolific youth career, he only managed to lift one trophy—the 2002 Toulon Tournament (now the Maurice Revello Tournament). In contrast, his son now boasts three titles with the youth national teams.

Advertisement

see also Ronaldo, Portugal’s probable World Cup base camp revealed as Messi’s Argentina will stay in Kansas City

In addition to the Algarve Tournament, Cristiano Jr.’s trophy cabinet includes the Confederations Cup tournament held in Turkey, which Portugal won by defeating England 2-1 in the final.

Advertisement

He also captured the Vlatko Markovic Tournament with the U15 squad in Croatia. In that competition, the son of soccer’s all-time leading scorer delivered a superb performance in the final against the hosts, netting a brace in a 3-2 victory.