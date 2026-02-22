Spurs’ Victor Wembanyama confirms participation in an NBA event previously attended by Michael Jordan but not LeBron

There is a new star in the NBA who is turning heads every night, combining size, basketball IQ, skill, passion and a rare physical profile that suggests he could redefine the modern game. San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama has quickly become one of the league’s must-watch attractions, and now he is eyeing an NBA event where Michael Jordan built part of his legend but LeBron James never competed.

Victor Wembanyama recently made a statement that could reshape future All-Star Weekends. “I mean, I’ll be in the dunk contest one day.” With that declaration, the Spurs’ franchise cornerstone made it clear he intends to showcase his creativity above the rim on one of the league’s brightest stages.

Wembanyama is positioning himself to enter territory that LeBron James famously avoided throughout his 23 NBA seasons. It is also a platform that Zion Williamson, Ja Morant and Anthony Edwards have publicly discussed but never formally committed to. For years, critics argued that the Slam Dunk Contest lacked participation from true superstars, and Wembanyama’s comments directly challenged that narrative.

The contest is also the stage where Michael Jordan delivered some of the most iconic performances in NBA history. His appearance helped elevate the event into a cultural spectacle and cemented its place as a centerpiece of All-Star Weekend.

Victor Wembanyama #1 of the San Antonio Spurs and Team World.

Michael Jordan’s dunk contest appearances

Michael Jordan competed in three NBA Slam Dunk Contests, in 1985, 1987 and 1988, winning the title in the final two. As a rookie in 1985, he finished second after a fierce duel with Dominique Wilkins, but his hang time and body control introduced the league to the birth of “Air Jordan.”

In 1987, in Seattle, Jordan captured his first dunk contest title by defeating Jerome Kersey. His performance blended power and artistry, with his characteristic tongue out, reinforcing his reputation as the game’s most electrifying aerial performer.

The defining moment of his dunk contest legacy came in Chicago in 1988, widely considered the greatest contest in the NBA event’s history. In front of his home crowd, Jordan battled Wilkins in a dramatic showdown as both exchanged perfect scores.

Needing a 50 on his final attempt to secure the title, Jordan took off from the free-throw line in a tribute to Julius Erving. The dunk sealed his second consecutive crown and became one of the most enduring images in basketball history, setting a standard that Wembanyama now appears eager to chase.

