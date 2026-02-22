Trending topics:
Phillies manager Rob Thomson confirms Aidan Miller injury first hinted at by Bryce Harper

It was Bryce Harper who first hinted that Aidan Miller was dealing with an injury, and now the manager of the Philadelphia Phillies has confirmed what the young prospect is currently battling.

By Richard Tovar

Rob Thomson, Manager of the Philadelphia Phillies, walks.
Rob Thomson confirmed unfortunate news regarding Aidan Miller. The young prospect is dealing with a back issue, though it is not considered serious. The first signs of concern surfaced earlier when Bryce Harper mentioned that the Philadelphia Phillies needed to get the young player healthy.

“Phillies prospect Aidan Miller has a sore back. Phillies want to be careful with him so he’s taking it easy this week, getting treatment. If he was healthy, he would’ve played yesterday in Dunedin,” wrote Todd Zolecki on X (@toddzolecki) regarding the situation.

Developing story…

