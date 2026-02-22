NY Jets star sends clear message to new OC Frank Reich as team’s offense is expected to get new dynamic

The New York Jets haven’t had a prolific offense in ages, but with Frank Reich coming in as the new offensive coordinator, the hope is they can finally get a great attack. At the very least, one star on the team wants the ball to be fed to him constantly.

Breece Hall is one of the best players on the Jets. He is an excellent running back, and while his future is not set in stone, he wants the ball. Facing a potential transition or franchise tag from the Jets, Breece Hall is keeping it cool. On Saturday, the star back adopted a “whatever happens, happens” mindset regarding his future. The tag would lock him in for a fifth season with the team.

As for what he wants, “I feel like my play speaks for itself, considering the situations I’ve been in the last few years. I’m going to get everything that’s coming to me, so I’m not too worried about it.” Hall wants the ball, whether it’s on Frank Reich‘s scheme or elsewhere.

Breece Hall is so good, suitors will come

With rumors of the Kansas City Chiefs looking to get Breece Hall’s services, the Jets are under pressure and need to make a decision. A talent like Hall will get plenty of looks. Hall is very talented, very versatile, and an overall weapon any offense would like to have.

Hall had more than 1,000 yards rushing and a total 1,415 scrimmage yards with five touchdowns. Hall averaged 4.4 yards per attempt as well. This is the first time Hall overcomes the 1,000-yard treshold in the rushing department. However, it was also career-low in total touchdowns. Still, it’s the Jets offense that struggled as a unit more than Hall himself.

How did RBs fare with Frank Reich?

Reich was the OC on the then-San Diego Chargers in 2014, and he didn’t have the best running backs to work with. Branden Oliver, Ryan Matthews, and Donald Brown won’t cut it for a team. In 2015, he got rookie Melvin Gordon and while not amazing, Gordon did have 833 total yards, though he didn’t score a single TD.

On the Eagles, he had LeGarette Blount in the Super Bowl-winning season. One year prior, he had Matthews again, and Darren Sproles. None got to 1,000 yards. His first 1,000-yard RB was Marlon Mack in the Colts, and that’s in the total scrimmage yards department. Mack then had another 1,000 yard season, this time rushing. In the 2020 season, Jonathan Taylor arrived and immediately got 1,000 yards. The highlight was in 2021, where Taylor led the NFL in rushes, rush yards, rushing TDs, and earned All Pro honors.