Club America and Monterrey face a decisive second leg in the 2026 Liga MX Apertura quarterfinals, with a place in the semifinals at stake and everything riding on a high-stakes showdown.

The 2026 Liga MX Apertura quarterfinals are reaching a crucial point, and Club America and Monterrey are preparing for a decisive showdown with a place in the semifinals on the line. The rivalry is set for another high-stakes meeting.

The first leg at Estadio BBVA ended in a goalless draw, leaving the series finely balanced. Monterrey had to navigate a difficult night after Ricardo Chavez was sent off in the 11th minute, while both sides struggled to find the breakthrough.

Now, with the return leg at Estadio Banorte, every goal and every decision could shape the fate of both teams. America and Rayados know the margin for error is slim, and the pressure will only grow as they battle for a place among the final four of the Apertura tournament.

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What happens if Club America win vs Monterrey?

If America beat Monterrey, they will advance to the 2026 Liga MX Apertura semifinals, regardless of the margin of victory. After the 0-0 draw in the first leg, a win in the return match would give the Aguilas the aggregate lead and secure their place in the next round.

Cristian Reyes of Monterrey fights for the ball with Cristian Borja of America (Source: Azael Rodriguez/Getty Images)

Andre Jardine‘s team would also maintain its advantage as the higher seed, having finished third in the regular season with 30 points. Monterrey, which placed sixth with 27 points, would be eliminated from the tournament.

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A victory would allow América to continue its quest for the Apertura title and move one step closer to the championship. The team would then face its semifinal opponent based on the tournament bracket.

What happens if Club America tie vs Monterrey?

If Club America tie with Monterrey, they will qualify for the semifinals because they finished higher in the regular-season standings. Since the first leg ended 0-0, any draw in the second leg would leave the aggregate score tied.

America finished third in the Apertura 2026 standings with 30 points, while Rayados ended the regular season in sixth place with 27. Under Liga MX’s quarterfinal tiebreaking rule, the team with the better regular-season position advances when the aggregate score is level.

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That means America would not need extra time or a penalty shootout to secure qualification. Monterrey, on the other hand, would have to win the second leg to eliminate the Aguilas and reach the semifinals.

What happens if Club America lose vs Monterrey?

If Club America lose to Monterrey, they will be eliminated from the 2026 Liga MX Apertura quarterfinals, as Rayados would take the aggregate lead after the scoreless first leg.

A defeat would end America’s campaign in the Apertura, while Monterrey would advance to the semifinals. The Aguilas’ higher position in the regular-season standings would only help them if the aggregate score were tied after both matches.

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For Monterrey, a win at Estadio Banorte is the only way to qualify. The team cannot advance with a draw because America holds the tiebreaking advantage from its third-place finish in the regular season.

Key takeaways