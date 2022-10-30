Dusan Vlahovic is one of the best young players in the world and, in order to acquire the Serbian star, Juventus gave him an amazing contract. In this article, you will find more details about his salary with the Serie A squad.

Dusan Vlahovic is the future of soccer. The 22-year old forward is a sensational player which has become the symbol of Juventus in Serie A and a must-see star for Serbia in the next World Cup at Qatar. In a complicated Group G alongside Brazil, Cameroon and Switzerland, Vlahovic might be the difference for his country.

Vlahovic was born on January of 2000 and he was formed at Partizan in Belgrade. Even at his young age, with the debut on 2016, the striker shocked thousands of fans in Serbia because of his talent and accuracy. On 2018, Fiorentina took a chance on him and traveled to Serie A. The impact was notorious.

In the 2020-2021 Serie A, Dusan Vlahovic emerged as a star scoring 21 goals. After that season, when Juventus suffered the departure of Cristiano Ronaldo, they saw in Vlahovic a great option. So, in order to beat other European clubs in the race for his services, the Serbian player got a huge contract from the Vecchia Signora.

Dusan Vlahovic's contract with Juventus: How much he makes per hour, day, week, month and year?

On January 2022, when Dusan Vlahovic was still having extraordinary perfomances with Fiorentina, Juventus had to make a move. So, considering they lost Cristiano Ronaldo and Alvaro Morata didn't fit the club's plans, a super contract was ready to guarantee the signing of the Serbian star.

Juventus reached an agreement with Fiorentina to pay a superb $81 million fee during a three-year span and there were established almost $10 million in bonus for performances. Then, Dusan Vlahovic signed his four-and-a-half-years/$30 million deal.

Considering the number in his new contract, Dusan Vlahovic annual salary is of almost $7 million. The striker makes $560k per month, $140k per week, $20k per day and almost $826 per hour.