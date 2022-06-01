Ecuador and Nigeria will meet each other for an international friendly in New York. Check out what you need to know about this soccer match: the preview, predictions, odds and how to watch it in the US.

Ecuador have started their preparations for Qatar 2022 and they will face Nigeria in this international window for a friendly in New York. Here you can find all you need to know about this match such as preview, predictions and odds. You can watch it in the US on FITE TV.

After a great tournament in the World Cup Qualifiers, Ecuador booked their ticket to the World Cup finishing fourth in the table. After drawing with Argentina in the last game of the qualifiers, they will now play against Nigeria and then Mexico.

On the other hand, Nigeria couldn’t qualify to the World Cup after drawing 1-1 to Ghana, who got through thanks to the away goal, in the last round. They will try to start a new campaign with the right foot on the Africa Cup qualifications. However, they already lost to Mexico in their last friendly.

Ecuador vs Nigeria: Match Information

Date: Thursday, June 2, 2022

Time: 8:30 PM ET

Location: Red Bull Arena, in New Jersey, New York

Ecuador vs Nigeria: Time by State in the US

ET: 8:30 PM

CT: 7:30 PM

MT: 6:30 PM

PT: 5:30 PM

Ecuador vs Nigeria: Storylines

These two national soccer teams have only played each other once before. That match was an international friendly that took place in 2004 and ended in victory for Ecuador after a penalty shootout (4-3).

How to watch Ecuador vs Nigeria in the US

The international friendly match between the national teams of Ecuador and Nigeria to be played on Thursday, June 2, 2022 in New York will be broadcasted in the United States by FITE TV.

Ecuador vs Nigeria: Predictions and odds

Oddsmakers in the US haven't revealed their predictions yet. However, Caliente has made their predictions and Ecuador would be the favorite to win the game with odds of -106, while Nigeria have odds of +275.

Caliente Ecuador -106 Tie +225 Nigeria +275

*Odds by Caliente