Video: Lionel Messi scores header for Inter Miami vs Atlanta United in MLS Playoffs

Inter Miami are battling Atlanta United in the MLS Playoffs, where Lionel Messi scored the equalizer to make it 2-2 for the Herons. However, the momentum shifted again, and they now find themselves trailing 3-2.

Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami and Atlanta United are facing off at Chase Stadium in the deciding match of the first round of the 2024 MLS Playoffs. With the series tied at one win apiece, tonight’s clash in Fort Lauderdale will determine who advances to face Orlando City in the semifinals.

The Herons started strong, taking the lead in the 17th minute when Matias Rojas capitalized on a rebound inside the box to open the scoring. However, the visitors responded swiftly. Jamal Thiare stunned the crowd with two quick goals in just four minutes, flipping the script and putting Atlanta United ahead 2-1.

Trailing at halftime, Inter Miami returned to the pitch determined to turn the game around. Despite dominating possession and creating chances, the equalizer remained elusive—until Lionel Messi stepped up in the second half. Rising to meet a cross, the Argentine superstar delivered a crucial header to level the score and reignite the Herons’ hopes of advancing.

Atlanta United’s immediate response

Inter Miami’s resurgence was brief, as Atlanta United quickly regained the lead with a decisive counterpunch. Just ten minutes after Lionel Messi’s equalizer, Bartosz Slisz rose to meet a perfectly floated cross, delivering a powerful header that left goalkeeper Drake Callender helpless. The goal silenced the home crowd and restored Atlanta’s advantage at 3-2, swinging momentum firmly back in favor of the Five Stripes.

