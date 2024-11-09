Lionel Messi scores header for Inter Miami: How many does he need to tie Cristiano Ronaldo?

Lionel Messi scored a header to bring Inter Miami level against Atlanta United. But how many more header goals does he need to match Cristiano Ronaldo?

Inter Miami, led by Lionel Messi, saw their playoff hopes cut short after a 3-2 loss to Atlanta United at Chase Stadium, eliminating them in the first round of the MLS Cup playoffs. Messi’s second goal for his team came from a header, sparking fans to wonder: just how many more headed goals would it take for Messi to catch up to Cristiano Ronaldo?

While Messi’s strength has rarely been in scoring headers, it’s a skill Cristiano Ronaldo has mastered. Currently, Ronaldo boasts 151 career header goals compared to Messi’s 28, meaning the Argentine would need an additional 123 headers to match Ronaldo’s total—a target that seems nearly out of reach for the Inter Miami captain.

Across his club career, Ronaldo has netted 123 header goals, while Messi’s total sits at 26. On the international front, Ronaldo has 28 headers for Portugal, while the former Barcelona star has only 2 for Argentina.

For many fans, Messi’s most iconic header is likely the one he scored in the 2009 UEFA Champions League final against Cristiano Ronaldo’s Manchester United, sealing a 2-0 victory for Barcelona.

Lionel Messi of Barcelona scores the second goal for Barcelona during the UEFA Champions League Final match between Barcelona and Manchester United. Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images

Messi’s favorite goal came against Manchester United

That iconic header against Manchester United in 2009 isn’t just unforgettable for fans; Messi himself named it one of his all-time favorite goals in an interview with FourFourTwo.

“I never thought I’d score a header with a defender like Ferdinand close by, but I saw I was unmarked, and the ball set up perfectly for me to go for it. When I saw the ball from Xavi in the area, I could already picture the goal, and thank God it happened,” Messi recalled.

“It was an important goal for so many reasons—for the team, for the way that final was playing out, and for me personally,” Messi continued. “It’s one of my favorite goals. After missing the 2006 final with an injury, playing in this one and scoring felt like the perfect ending to a season where we won it all.”

Messi’s last Barcelona goal was also a header

In a remarkable twist, Messi’s final goal for Barcelona was also a header, scored against Celta de Vigo. His current Inter Miami teammate, Sergio Busquets, delivered a perfect cross into the box, which Messi converted with a precise header to open the scoring. Though Barcelona eventually lost the match 2-1, the goal marked a fitting end to Messi’s legendary tenure at the club.