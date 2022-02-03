For the USMNT their victory 3-0 over Honduras was a bit of a relief following a poor 1-0 win over El Salvador and a lifeless 2-0 defeat against Canada. Serious questions have been raised regarding where the team is at in this stage of their evolution only 11 months away from the World Cup. While on paper Gregg Berhalter’s reign over the USMNT can be called “successful”, beating Mexico three times in a year, and winning two continental titles, his team has yet to truly show consistency when it comes to fluid play on the field.

That is what US Soccer and Gregg Berhalter have sold to the soccer public in the U.S. a “golden generation” that would take the sport to the next level. In the three years since Berhalter took over the results may have been there, mostly against Concacaf opponents, but the play or expectations have been wanting.

Against Honduras the USMNT showed everything it is trying to avoid, the team needed subzero temperatures to aid them against one of the worst teams in qualification. Now in second place in the standings the Americans look towards the game that could finally break the ice and give Gregg Berhalter all the credit he sometimes lacks, a chance for a major victory at Azteca. Here are 6 takeaways from the USMNT’s win over Honduras.

Thank God for set pieces

Kellyn Acosta was clinical on set pieces and aided on all three USMNT goals that finished Honduras off fairly quickly. Honduras, whose own head coach stated, “they did not want to be there”, showed just that on every set play. It was easy pickings as the USMNT scored on sloppy defending and got three much needed points.

No goals from the run of play

Yes, the USMNT won 3-0 but once again, fluid offense was wanting as the team failed to score a goal off the run of play against the worst team in the competition in subzero temperatures. To be fair the USMNT attack on a good day should feature Pulisic, Weah, Reyna, McKennie, Musah, and Pepi, until we see this on a regular basis it’s hard to really see the team’s full attacking potential.

We finally got to see Luca de la Torre

The 23-year-old Heracles Almelo midfielder looked right at home for the USMNT and had a very good outing. Luca de la Torre connected well and was lively, but again it was against a defeated and uninspired Honduras team. Despite the opponent de la Torre looked like a much-improved option over the likes of Roldan and Lletget who the coach favors. Hopefully we see more of the midfielder but again the clamor on social media for the player you’d figure he was Luis Figo out there, the reality is de la Torre is just one more option.

Weston McKennie is playing the best soccer of his career

Is there an American soccer player better than Weston McKennie? Not by a mile, the Juventus midfielder is having a year to remember, dominating for both club and country. McKennie has taken command of not only the USMNT midfield but also at Juventus where he has become a firm starter and one of the team’s best players. Weston McKennie is balling and is living up to all that “golden generation” hype.

A place for Walker Zimmerman

The Nashville S.C. defender has carved out a place for himself on the USMNT. Walker Zimmerman may have yet to go up against the best in the world, but he has earned his starting position on the team and his partnership with Miles Robinson looks much more leveled and balanced. Zimmerman is a leader, he is directing, he is marking with his presence, those are the traits that John Brooks has lacked with the team. At this point Brooks may play in the better league but national teams need leaders in defense, just playing in a good league is not enough.

The picture

In a despicable act of little humility Gregg Berhalter took a picture with fans during the game with his team up 3-0. Totally uncalled for, not even Tite, whose Brazil is running away with qualification and beating opponents by 4 goals does something like this. Things like this come back to bite you, in a big way. A bath of humility Gregg, only 24 hours ago many former teammates were basically telling the television and digital world you may not be the right manager for this team. Hard to set examples if the coach acts this way.