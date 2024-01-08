We are still midway through the European club season, but the Carabao Cup is already reaching its final stages. This week, the first leg of the semifinals will take place with Middlesbrough hosting Chelsea and Fulham playing Liverpool at Anfield.

But one of the biggest storylines ahead of this round is that VAR continues without being introduced. Since Middlesbrough are unable to use it at their stadium for being a Championship team, the English Football League has decided not to use the tool in any of the semifinal clashes.

“Given the system is not installed at one of the participating semi-finalist Clubs and to maintain fairness and consistency, VAR technology will not be used in the Carabao Cup semi-final stage this season,” an EFL statement read. “This is in line with previous rounds of this season’s competition when at some grounds, but not all, VAR has been available”.

VAR could have been used in Liverpool – Fulham

The measure has been applied for all four participants even though both Liverpool and Fulham have the VAR system at their respective stadiums for being in the Premier League.

While in the Middlesbrough-Chelsea tie it would have been controversial to play one game with VAR and the other one without it, the other semifinal could have had this tool to help the referees.

However, an EFL spokesperson explained to the Telegraph that it was fairer to apply the same rules for everyone, and therefore not use the technology at all in this round.

“There will be no VAR used in the semi-finals because it was not possible for the technology to be used at Middlesbrough. It was decided it was fairer to not use it in any of the four semi-final games as a result. The FA took a different approach (in the FA Cup) but we felt this was the way to go. If it couldn’t be used in one of the games it won’t be used in any of the four semi-final legs.”

VAR will be used in the Carabao Cup final

While the organization decided not to include the technology yet, the spokesperson in question revealed the Carabao Cup final on February 25, 2024, will have VAR. “VAR will be used for the final regardless of who is playing in it as the technology is already installed at Wembley.