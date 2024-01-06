Star player is tired of Saudi Arabia and wants a return to the Premier League

The Saudi Pro League has become one of the most attractive tournaments in the world due to the impressive salaries that teams have offered in recent months. Since Cristiano Ronaldo paved the way with Al Nassr, nothing has been the same.

Karim Benzema signed with Al Ittihad, Neymar became the new star of Al Hilal, and Sadio Mane left Bayern Munich to be a teammate of CR7. Faced with the exorbitant amounts of money, the phenomenon seems to continue growing.

However, the social aspect of the new adventure has started to wear down several players who wonder if money is above the quality of life. In recent weeks, without apparent reason, Benzema disappeared and even deleted his social media accounts before the winter break.

Now, an English star might just had enough of the country and could be ready to forfeit his contract.

Jordan Henderson is tired of Saudi Arabia

According to a report from the Daily Mail, Jordan Henderson wants to leave the Saudi Pro League even with a spectacular salary. His intention is to return to the Premier League.

Nevertheless, the English midfielder would have to forfeit millions as he’s winning almost $900k per week. Henderson is 33 years old and, despite being a key player at Liverpool, last summer he decided to sign with Al Etiffaq for three seasons.

“Henderson’s problems have been compounded by Al Ettifaq’s poor form, which has seen manager Steven Gerrard come under pressure from the owners following a dreadful run that has seen his side fail to win in eight matches stretching back to November.”

Jordan Henderson will try to return to the Premier League

Right now, Al Etiffaq are one of the biggest disappointments of the Saudi Pro League in eight place of the standings. They’re already 28 points behind Al Hilal with no chance at the title.

The information points out Jordan Henderson is really struggling with the lifestyle in Saudi Arabia. He would even take a massive pay cut in order to play with a contender in the Premier League.

It’s important to remember that Saudi Arabia is also very attractive for many players because of the tax policy. However, to have that privilege, Henderson has to stay there at least two years. If he leaves, that bill would be enormous.