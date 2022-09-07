Eintracht Frankfurt will face Sporting Lisbon today at the Deutsche Bank Park for the Matchday 1 of the 2022/2023 UEFA Champions League group phase. The 2021-2022 Europa League champions will try to start this edition of the UCL with a victory at home. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country. In the United States, you can enjoy this game through FuboTV (free trial). In Canada it will be broadcast on DAZN.
The Champions League begins for the last champions of the Europa League. Eintracht Frankfurt have the chance to revalidate the great performance they had in that championship. Although the start has not been auspicious, because they were defeated by Bayern Munich and Real Madrid, two direct rivals of this UCL.
In the case of Sporting Lisbon, they have a good chance of advancing to the next round since they got a group where all the teams are fairly even. Undoubtedly the toughest rivals are Tottenham, and they will surely be the first, because what the other teams will surely play for second place and the duels between them will be important.
Eintracht Frankfurt vs Sporting Lisbon: Kick-Off Time
Eintracht Frankfurt will play against Sporting Lisbon for the Matchday 1 of the 2022/2023 UEFA Champions League group phase this Wednesday, September 7 at the Deutsche Bank Park in Frankfurt, Germany.
Eintracht Frankfurt vs Sporting Lisbon: TV Channel and Live Streaming
