El Salvador and Bolivia face off on Friday, November 5, in an international friendly to be played at Audi Field in Washington DC. Here, take a look at the preview, predictions, odds, and how to watch it.

El Salvador vs Bolivia: Predictions, odds, and how to watch 2021 International Friendly in the US

The resumption of the road to the 2022 Qatar World Cup is just around the corner and all national teams are well aware of that. El Salvador and Bolivia know they need to return strongly, so they'll meet in an international friendly to continue preparing for demanding fixtures. Here, you will find all you need to know, such as the preview, predictions, odds, and how to watch the game.

La Selecta have been struggling in the Final Round of the Concacaf World Cup Qualifiers and they are under extreme pressure to turn things around if they want to seal a place in the next World Cup.

La Verde, meanwhile, aren't in a comfortable spot either but they've enjoyed a great run lately. Cesar Farias' boys will try to prove the world their latest string of good results means something so they'll head into the November fixtures aiming to get results.

El Salvador vs Bolivia: Match Information

Date: Friday, November 5, 2021

Time: 8 PM (ET)

Location: Audi Field, Washington DC

El Salvador vs Bolivia: Time by State in the US

ET: 8 PM

CT: 7 PM

MT: 6 PM

PT: 5 PM

El Salvador vs Bolivia: Storylines and Head-to-Head

El Salvador and Bolivia will meet for the first time since 2008, when they faced each other also in the United States. That time, La Selecta claimed a 2-0 victory at RFK Stadium in Washington.

A lot has passed since then, and now both sides will meet hoping to gain momentum for the upcoming WC Qualifiers. Hugo Perez's boys are 7th in the Concacaf Qualifying standings, while Bolivia are also 7th but within touching distance of the Qatar 2022 berths.

This will be the fifth time these two national teams square off. Neither of them has the edge in the all-time series though, with one victory apiece and two draws.

How to watch or live stream El Salvador vs Bolivia in the US

The game to be played between El Salvador and Bolivia for an international friendly at Audi Field in Washington DC doesn't have TV coverage confirmed for this game yet. However, tickets are on sale for fans who are in Washington and wish to attend the game.

El Salvador vs Bolivia: Predictions and Odds

Oddsmakers in the US haven't revealed their predictions yet as they may have found it too soon to tell. This one looks like an evenly-matched duel, but Bolivia have been in a great run of form, so maybe they claim the victory.

* Odds TBD.