El Salvador will receive this Saturday, June 4 at 10 PM (ET) Granada in what will be the first game of both for this Concacaf Nations League. Here you will find all the information you want to know about this game, such as the preview, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream it free in the United States. The game will be broadcast in the US on FuboTV and Paramount + (free trial).

The locals were one of the eight teams that participated in the final phase of the Concacaf qualifiers, although without being able to finish among the first four places, which would have allowed them to go directly to the World Cup or play the playoffs against a team from another confederation. With the increase in the number of teams in 2026, Salvadorans are confident that they will be able to fight for a place and to do so they must start right now with a process aimed at that goal.

In the case of Granada, it is known that it is not one of the strongest teams in Concacaf, although this increase in the number of teams in the next World Cup could allow them to hope not perhaps to play it for the first time, but to reach final instances of their confederation and thus have a stronger competition that allows them to grow as a team.

El Salvador vs Grenada: Match Information

Date: Saturday, June 4, 2022

Time: 10:00 PM (ET)

Location: Estadio Cuscatlan, Salvador, El Salvador

Live Stream: FuboTV and Paramount +

El Salvador vs Grenada: Time by State in the US

ET: 10:00 PM

CT: 9:00 PM

MT: 8:00 PM

PT: 7:00 PM

El Salvador vs Grenada: Storylines and Head-to-Head

In all history there is a single precedent between these two teams and quite recently. Specifically, on March 26, 2021, in which they also met at the Cuscatlán Stadium for the first phases of the 2022 World Cup Qualification. On that occasion it was a 2-0 victory for El Salvador, with goals from Gerson Mayen and David Rugamas.

Taking into account this recent history, it is not surprising that the big favorite is (and not only for this, but also for several other reasons) the local team and the odds show it. These rivals share the group with the United States, so the duel between them to stay in the first category (understanding that the group will most likely be won by the Americans) will be fundamental.

How to Watch or Stream Live Free El Salvador vs Grenada in the US

This game between El Salvador and Grenada to be played this Saturday, June 4 at 10:00 PM (ET) for the 2022-2023 Concacaf Nations League, will be broadcast in the United States on FuboTV and Paramount + (free trial). Other options: TUDN.com, TUDN App, TUDN USA.

El Salvador vs Grenada: Predictions and Odds

The Oddsmakers have a favorite for this match. These are the odds according to Caliente: El Salvador are the favorite with -500 odds, while Grenada have +1000. A tie would finish in a +475 payout.

Caliente El Salvador -500 Tie +475 Grenada +1000

*Odds via Caliente