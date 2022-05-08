An attempted extortion scheme involving a high-profile Premier League player went down last year for £30,000. The England international had a sexual encounter with a transsexual escort he paid £150 for, according to reports.

Reports claim an England international soccer player had slept with a transgender sex worker during the lockdown and was blackmailed out of £30,000 in cash. According to a story in The Sun, an anonymous soccer player became involved with the lady after meeting her on an escorting service in April 2021.

The escort has been accused of surreptitiously recording and photographing the player's automobile outside of her residence in the city center, as well as storing his texts. It's said that she exploited the proof to demand a financial payment, which is estimated to be in the neighborhood of £30,000.

On several instances, it is said, the player who The Sun and Daily Mail suggest is well-known in the Premier League, paid the escort £150. Apparently, the unknown soccer player had been unaware that the escort was recording his interactions since he assumed they would stay private.

The player took the case to the police but...

According to reports, a lady was detained in June 2021 for allegedly blackmailing a soccer player. To protect himself from being implicated in a narrative he didn't want to be associated with, the unnamed Three Lions star declined to make an official remark. Thus, no charges were filed.

Worries about the player's off-field conduct have led to speculation that his current team is aware of the problem. "If he had known she was transsexual, he would have done everything to keep her quiet," a source told The Sun.

"It took him a few attempts to give up the money before he realized he had no choice but to call the police. Because blackmail is a severe crime, they were eager to collect proof. While he didn't want his identity revealed, the player was afraid he would be mocked by his followers if his name were out.

"In spite of the efforts of the detectives, he refused to cooperate, leaving them with no victim in the investigation of a blackmail attempt. For that, they had no option but to 'reluctantly' give up their investigation."