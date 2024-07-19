In a strange sighting the position of England manager has been posted online.

The England Football Association (FA) has hit the internet with a blast, putting up a job ad for the next England manager. The job listing was uploaded on the England FA’s official website.

Gareth Southgate, left his position right after steering England to yet another almost-win at Euro 2024. Southgate left behind a legacy of near-misses, including two close calls at Euro glory and a memorable World Cup semi-final in 2018, but no silverware to show for it.

In response, the FA is on a mission to find someone who can finally bring home a major trophy for England. Interested parties need only fire off an email to the address provided in the job ad to throw their hat into the ring.

England looking for new manager online

Expect the FA’s inbox to swell with hopeful candidates, all convinced they have what it takes to achieve what no England Men’s manager has managed since Sir Alf Ramsey did it back in 1966.

The FA’s advertisement outlines a focused selection process for the next Head Coach of the England Men’s Senior Team, coupled with an open invitation to the wider football community to apply.

Names like Eddie Howe, Graham Potter, Lee Carsley, and Mauricio Pochettino have been floated as potential successors to Southgate. Even outsiders like Jurgen Klopp and Thomas Tuchel have been tossed into the mix as long shots.