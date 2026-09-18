Bayern Munich vs Union Berlin: How to watch, Live Stream, TV Channel and Time for Bundesliga game on September 18, 2026

Bayern Munich host Union Berlin at the Allianz Arena in a Bundesliga Matchday 4 clash. Bayern are looking to build on a narrow win at Elversberg, while Union are searching for their first league victory of the season. Find out how to watch in the USA.

Match Summary Match Bayern Munich vs Union Berlin Tournament Bundesliga Date Friday, September 18, 2026 Time 2:30 PM ET / 11:30 AM PT TV Channels Telemundo, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo Live Stream Fubo, Peacock, Fandango

How to watch Bayern Munich vs Union Berlin in the USA

Bayern Munich vs. Union Berlin will be available in the United States on Telemundo and Telemundo Deportes En Vivo. For viewers who prefer streaming, Fubo, Peacock and Fandango provide live Bundesliga coverage.

Can I watch Bayern Munich vs Union Berlin for free?

Fubo is another option for eligible new subscribers. Its current service offers free trials, with the platform’s plan information showing 5-day trials on eligible plans.

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Match Preview: What’s at stake?

Bayern Munich and Union Berlin meet on Matchday 4 of the 2026-27 Bundesliga season, with both sides looking for a result before the league pauses for the first international break of the campaign.

Bayern have collected seven points from their opening three matches after beating Stuttgart 5-1, drawing 0-0 at Schalke and then edging newly promoted Elversberg 2-1. Union, meanwhile, are still searching for their first Bundesliga win after drawing 3-3 with Eintracht Frankfurt before consecutive defeats against Bayer Leverkusen and Schalke.

Michael Olise of Bayern Munich during the Bundesliga 2026/27 match (Source: Alex Grimm/Getty Images)

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For Bayern, the fixture is also the club’s first home Bundesliga game during the 2026 Oktoberfest period, with the champions set to debut their traditional special-edition Oktoberfest shirt.

More importantly, Vincent Kompany‘s team can use another home victory to maintain its early position near the top of the table after dropping points in the goalless draw at Schalke. The club’s official fixture announcement confirms that the Union match marks the start of Bayern’s Oktoberfest period before the international break.

Bayern Munich vs Union Berlin: Predicted Lineups

Bayern Munich (4-2-3-1): Jonas Urbig; Nathaniel Brown, Jonathan Tah, Dayot Upamecano, Josip Stanisic; Aleksandar Pavlovic, Joshua Kimmich; Luis Diaz, Michael Olise, Lennart Karl; Harry Kane.

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Union Berlin (4-4-2): Frederik Ronnow; Tom Rothe, Felix Uduokhai, Leopold Querfeld, Christopher Trimmel; Livan Burcu, Rani Khedira, Aljoscha Kemlein, Michel Aebischer; Emmanuel Latte Lath, Jeong Woo-yeong.

What time is the Bayern Munich vs Union Berlin match?

Bayern Munich vs. Union Berlin kicks off on Friday, September 18, at 2:30 PM ET. The match is scheduled for 8:30 p.m. local time in Munich at the Allianz Arena.

Eastern Time: 2:30 PM

Central Time: 1:30 PM

Mountain Time: 12:30 PM

Pacific Time: 11:30 AM