Argentina U-20 vs Nigeria U-20: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online free 2023 U-20 World Cup in your country

Argentina U-20 and Nigeria U-20 will face each other this Wednesday, May 31 for the 2023 U-20 World Cup round of 16. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.

[Watch Argentina U-20 vs Nigeria U-20 online free in the US on Fubo]

It is probably one of the most interesting games that the round of 16 will have as two very strong opponents will face each other. On the one hand there will be Argentina U-20, the locals, who won their group almost without major difficulties (except for moments against Uzbekistan U-20), obtaining 9 points out of 9 possible.

To do this they must beat the best third, Nigeria U-20, a team that in the second Matchday demonstrated its potential by beating Italy U-20 2-0. It is difficult to know in this game who are the favorites (although the Argentines have a slight favoritism) and that is why this will be one of the best games in the round of 16.

Argentina U-20 vs Nigeria U-20: Kick-Off Time

Argentina: 6:00 PM

Canada: 5:00 PM

Ghana: 9:00 PM

Greece: 12:00 AM (June 1)

Israel: 12:00 PM (June 1)

Kenya: 12:00 AM (June 1)

Mexico: 3:00 PM

New Zealand: 9:00 AM (June 1)

Nigeria: 10:00 PM

South Africa: 12:00 PM (June 1)

Spain: 11:00 PM

United States: 5:00 PM (ET)

Argentina U-20 vs Nigeria U-20: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: DIRECTV Sports App, DIRECTV Sports Argentina

Canada: TSN3

Ghana: SuperSport Variety 4, DStv Now

Greece: ERT 3

International: FIFA+

Israel: Sports 4

Kenya: SuperSport Variety 4, DStv Now

Mexico: ViX

New Zealand: Sky Sport 1 NZ

Nigeria: DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 4 Nigeria, SuperSport Variety 4

South Africa: SuperSport Variety 4

Spain: GOAL PLAY

USA: Fubo (free trial), Fox Soccer Plus.