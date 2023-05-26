Brazil U-20 vs Nigeria U-20: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online free 2023 U-20 World Cup in your country

Brazil U-20 will play against Nigeria U-20 this Saturday, May 27 for Matchday 3 of the 2023 U-20 World Cup group stage. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.

[Watch Brazil U-20 vs Nigeria U-20 online free in the US on Fubo]

It is the final Matchday and in a truly difficult group anything can happen. Brazil U-20 began with a defeat in a tough game against Italy U-20 by 3-2, but then recovered by beating the Dominican Republic U-20 6-0 to add their first 6 points.

They will not have an easy game as their rivals will be Nigeria U-20, the team that gave the big surprise in Matchday 2. They began by predictably beating Dominican Republic U-20, but in their second game they beat Italy U-20, favorites to win the group after beating Brazil U-20. Now they seek to stay with the first place, for which it is enough for them only with a tie.

Brazil U-20 vs Nigeria U-20: Kick-Off Time

Argentina: 3:00 PM

Brazil: 3:00 PM

Canada: 2:00 PM

Egypt: 8:00 PM

France: 8:00 PM

Greece: 9:00 PM

Indonesia: 1:00 AM (May 28)

Israel: 9:00 PM

Mexico: 12:00 PM

Morocco: 8:00 PM

Nigeria: 7:00 PM

New Zealand: 6:00 AM (May 28)

Portugal: 7:00 PM

Saudi Arabia: 9:00 PM

South Africa: 8:00 PM

UAE: 10:00 PM

UK: 7:00 PM

United States: 2:00 PM (ET)

Brazil U-20 vs Nigeria U-20: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: DIRECTV Sports Argentina

Brazil: SporTV, NOW NET and Claro, Canais Globo

Canada: RDS App, TSN+, TSN1

Egypt: beIN Sports English 3, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 2

France: The Team Web

Greece: ERT 3, ERT Sports

Indonesia: Moji, Video

International: FIFA+

Israel: Sports 2

Mexico: ViX

Morocco: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English 3, beIN Sports Premium 2

New Zealand: Sky Sport 4 NZ

Portugal: RTP Play

Saudi Arabia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT

South Africa: SuperSport Variety

United Arab Emirates: beIN Sports English 3, beIN Sports Premium 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

USA: Fubo (free trial), UNIVERSO, Fox Soccer Plus, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, UNIVERSO NOW.