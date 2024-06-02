England will take on Bosnia and Herzegovina in a 2024 international friendly encounter. Explore this detailed overview of the match, revealing its venue and presenting a variety of viewing options to watch through conventional television broadcasts or accessible live streaming platforms in your country.
Without a doubt, one of the most intriguing friendly matches slated for Monday, June 3, is England’s encounter with Bosnia and Herzegovina. England emerge as a prime contender for Euro victory, emphasizing the crucial necessity of arriving well-prepared for the tournament, hence this preparatory friendly.
The English team boasts a captivating blend of youthful talents and seasoned players, united in their ambition to clinch their inaugural Euro title. Conversely, Bosnia and Herzegovina have witnessed a decline in recent years. As they strive for improvement in the World Cup qualifiers, a friendly against one of Europe’s finest serves as optimal preparation.
England vs Bosnia and Herzegovina: Kick-Off Time in your country
Argentina: 3:45 PM
Australia: 4:45 AM (June 4)
Bosnia and Herzegovina: 8:45 PM
Canada: 2:45 PM
France: 8:45 PM
Germany: 8:45 PM
Indonesia: 2:45 AM (June 4)
Ireland: 7:45 PM
Italy: 8:45 PM
Malaysia: 2:45 AM (June 4)
Mexico: 12:45 PM
Portugal: 7:45 PM
UAE: 10:45 PM
UK: 7:45 PM
United States: 2:45 PM (ET)
England vs Bosnia and Herzegovina: TV Channel and Live Streaming in Your country
Source: Livesoccertv.com
Argentina: Star+ Argentina, ESPN Argentina
Australia: Optus Sport
Bosnia Herzegovina: Moja TV, BHT 1
Canada: DAZN Canada
France: Molotov, Free, L’Équipe Live Foot, L’Equipe
Germany: DAZN Deutschland, DAZN1 Germany
Indonesia: Vision+, MNC Soccer Channel, K-Vision
Ireland: Channel 4
Italy: 20, Sky Sport Calcium
Malaysia: Astro Go, Astro SuperSport 3
Mexico: Blue To Go Video, Everywhere Sky HD
Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV2
United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports HD 1, beIN Sports English
United Kingdom: Channel 4
USA: Fubo (free trial), ViX, FOX Sports