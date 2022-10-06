England and the USWNT will clash at Wembley Stadium in London in an International Friendly 2022 on Friday, October 7, 2022. Here you can find the kick-off time of this international women’s soccer match and how to watch it or live stream free in your country. For instance, you can watch it on fuboTV (Free 7-day Trial) in the United States
This will be their 11th overall meeting. No surprises here as the United States women's national soccer team are the firm favorites in head-to-head clashes, having won six times. England have managed to come out victorious on two occasions, with the remaining two matches ending in a draw.
Their most recent duel took place on March 5, 2020, and it ended in a 2-0 win for the Stars and Stripes at home at the Exploria Stadium in Orlando at the 2020 SheBelieves Cup. It promises to be a more exciting clash as they meet for the first time since then, this time an exhibition match.
England vs USWNT: Kick-off Time
Argentina: 4:00 PM
Australia: 5:00 AM (AEST) (Saturday)
Brazil: 4:00 PM
Canada: 4:00 PM (ET)
France: 9:00 PM
Italy: 9:00 PM
Germany: 9:00 PM
Ghana: 7:00 PM
Ireland: 8:00 PM
Mexico: 2:00 PM
Nigeria: 8:00 PM
Portugal: 8:00 PM
Russia: 10:00 PM (MSK)
Spain: 9:00 PM
Sudan: 9:00 PM
UK: 8:00 PM
US: 3:00 PM (ET)
England vs USWNT: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: Star+
Belize: ESPN 4 Norte
Bolivia: Star+
Brazil: NOW NET e Claro, Star+, ESPN4
Chile: Star+
Colombia: Star+
Costa Rica: Star+, ESPN 4 Norte
Dominican Republic: Star+, ESPN 4 Norte
Ecuador: Star+
El Salvador: ESPN 4 Norte, Star+
Guatemala: ESPN 4 Norte, Star+
Honduras: Star+, ESPN 4 Norte
Ireland: STV Scotland, ITV 1 UK, The ITV Hub, BBC Radio 5 Live
Mexico: Star+, ESPN2 Mexico
Nicaragua: Star+, ESPN 4 Norte
Panama: ESPN 4 Norte, Star+
Paraguay: Star+
Peru: Star+
Scotland: STV Player
United Kingdom: STV Scotland, ITV 1 UK, STV Player, BBC Radio 5 Live, The ITV Hub
United States: fuboTV (Free 7-day Trial), FOX Sports App, Foxsports.com, FOX Network
Uruguay: Star+
Venezuela: Star+