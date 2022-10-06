England and USWNT will face each other on Friday at Wembley Stadium in the 2022 International Friendly. Find out here the kick-off time, and how to watch it or live stream free in different parts of the world.

England and the USWNT will clash at Wembley Stadium in London in an International Friendly 2022 on Friday, October 7, 2022. Here you can find the kick-off time of this international women’s soccer match and how to watch it or live stream free in your country. For instance, you can watch it on fuboTV (Free 7-day Trial) in the United States

This will be their 11th overall meeting. No surprises here as the United States women's national soccer team are the firm favorites in head-to-head clashes, having won six times. England have managed to come out victorious on two occasions, with the remaining two matches ending in a draw.

Their most recent duel took place on March 5, 2020, and it ended in a 2-0 win for the Stars and Stripes at home at the Exploria Stadium in Orlando at the 2020 SheBelieves Cup. It promises to be a more exciting clash as they meet for the first time since then, this time an exhibition match.

England vs USWNT: Kick-off Time

Argentina: 4:00 PM

Australia: 5:00 AM (AEST) (Saturday)

Brazil: 4:00 PM

Canada: 4:00 PM (ET)

France: 9:00 PM

Italy: 9:00 PM

Germany: 9:00 PM

Ghana: 7:00 PM

Ireland: 8:00 PM

Mexico: 2:00 PM

Nigeria: 8:00 PM

Portugal: 8:00 PM

Russia: 10:00 PM (MSK)

Spain: 9:00 PM

Sudan: 9:00 PM

UK: 8:00 PM

US: 3:00 PM (ET)

England vs USWNT: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: Star+

Belize: ESPN 4 Norte

Bolivia: Star+

Brazil: NOW NET e Claro, Star+, ESPN4

Chile: Star+

Colombia: Star+

Costa Rica: Star+, ESPN 4 Norte

Dominican Republic: Star+, ESPN 4 Norte

Ecuador: Star+

El Salvador: ESPN 4 Norte, Star+

Guatemala: ESPN 4 Norte, Star+

Honduras: Star+, ESPN 4 Norte

Ireland: STV Scotland, ITV 1 UK, The ITV Hub, BBC Radio 5 Live

Mexico: Star+, ESPN2 Mexico

Nicaragua: Star+, ESPN 4 Norte

Panama: ESPN 4 Norte, Star+

Paraguay: Star+

Peru: Star+

Scotland: STV Player

United Kingdom: STV Scotland, ITV 1 UK, STV Player, BBC Radio 5 Live, The ITV Hub

United States: fuboTV (Free 7-day Trial), FOX Sports App, Foxsports.com, FOX Network

Uruguay: Star+

Venezuela: Star+