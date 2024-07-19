In England they say that Argentine midfielder Enzo Fernandez could receive a harsh punishment after the scandal of the celebration in the final of Copa America 2024.

The scandal over Enzo Fernandez’s racist chants during the celebration at the 2024 Copa America final, where Argentina was crowned champion of the tournament, could have serious consequences for the player.

The unfortunate live broadcast of Enzo Fernandez singing the controversial song against France could have harsh consequences. Beyond the widespread repudiation of fans, players and even his own teammates, the Argentine midfielder could face a sporting sanction, according to English media reports.

Fernandez has already apologized publicly, assuring that “there is absolutely no excuse” for his words and that “that video, that moment, those words, do not reflect my beliefs or my character.”

Enzo Fernandez could miss several games

The Argentine midfielder Fernandez could be suspended for up to 12 games. As explained by sports lawyer Udo Onwere in The Sun, the final decision would be in the hands of the English Association (FA), which is already investigating the case together with FIFA and Conmebol. The FA regulations provide for sanctions of “between six and twelve games for almost all acts of discrimination by individual participants”.

Enzo Fernandez of Argentina gestures during the CONMEBOL Copa America 2024 quarter-final match between Argentina and Ecuador at NRG Stadium on July 04, 2024 in Houston, Texas. Photo by Omar Vega/Getty Images

Ifthe maximum sanction is confirmed, Fernandez would miss the start of the season with Chelsea and possibly some matches of the South American Qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup, where Argentina will face Chile and Colombia in September.

However, the sanction could also be extended to the Argentine Football Association (AFA), since there is a similar precedent with the Croatia National Team. In addition, FIFA could take disciplinary action at the international level. The investigation is still ongoing and the final decision on Enzo Fernandez’s future is expected to be known in the coming weeks.