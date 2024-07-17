After its dissemination on social media, the chant performed by Argentina's players during the celebration of the Copa America 2024, has generated widespread backlash from France and sports society in general.

The Argentina National Team was crowned champion of the Copa America 2024. With a consolidated team, a great job by Lionel Scaloni and a Lionel Messi leading, the Albiceleste generated great joy in their country. However, this euphoria has not been exempt from some reprehensible chants with xenophobic overtones.

“Boys, now we got excited again,” wasthe anthem of the Scaloneta in Qatar, and was accompanied by other great hits that have made millions of Argentines vibrate. “Brazilian who passed, wrinkled the five-time champion” that at the time was adopted by the players, and also, a chant that became furious: “Listen, run the ball”.

Chelsea midfielder Enzo Fernandez is under investigation by the club after a video surfaced on social media showing him and Argentina teammates singing a chant targeting the French national team. The chant has been widely condemned as racist and discriminatory.

“Listen, spread the word”: Lyrics of the controversial song

These are the lyrics of the song sung by the Argentine players, the chorus that was heard at the Qatar 2022 World Cup, where Argentina and France, precisely, played the final:

Listen, spread the word

They play in France but they’re all from Angola

How lovely, they will run

They are trans lovers like that f*** Mbappe

Your mom is Nigerian, your dad is Cameroonian

But on your ID, it says French nationality

Lyrics in Spanish:

Escuchen, corran la bola

juegan en Francia pero son todos de Angola

Que lindo es, van a correr

Son come travas como el p*** de Mbappe

Tu vieja es nigeriana, tu viejo camerunés

Pero en el documento, nacionalidad francés

What is the origin of the song of the Argentina National Team against France?

During the World Cup in Qatar, a group of Argentine fans gathered in Doha to welcome the national team, took advantage of a live mobile with a media outlet to present a new chant.

Enzo Fernandez apologizes

Following the video’s spread on social media, Fernandez issued an apology: “I want to apologise for a video posted on my Instagram channel during the national team celebrations. The song includes highly offensive language and there is absolutely no excuse for these words.”