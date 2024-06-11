The former all-time USMNT leading goal scorer spoke to the Kickin It crew on CBS Golazo and revealed what he did with Andrés Escobar’s 1994 World Cup kit.

Andrés Escobar tragically died on July 2, 1994, shortly after the FIFA World Cup held in the United States. He was shot dead in his hometown of Medellín, Colombia. The exact motive behind his murder is unclear, but it’s widely believed to be related to an own goal he scored during a match against the United States in the World Cup, which contributed to Colombia’s elimination from the tournament.

Escobar had infamously scored an own goal in Colombia’s vital second match at the World Cup against the USMNT. The United States would go on to have one of its most memorable performances in history and defeat Colombia 2-1, advancing to the round of 16.

One of the key members of that team was goalscorer Eric Wynalda, who revealed in an interview what he did with the kit of the defender. In the story, Wynalda speaks about his favorite World Cup moments with the CBS Golazo Kickin it team.

Eric Wynalda on Andrés Escobar

Eric Wynalda stated to the Kickin It crew, “I exchanged jerseys with Escobar, I had that shirt, and I gave it to his family. I went to Medellin and gave it to the family. That was the right thing to do.”

Andres Escobar

Wynalda also stated, “(on the feelings of having handed the kit back to the Escobar family) It was awesome, really emotional, it was intense.”

Wynalda also spoke about the intensity of the game against Colombia and celebrating with his teammates afterward.

Eric Wynalda had a prolific soccer career, representing the United States National Team in three FIFA World Cups and playing for clubs in Germany as well as San Jose Clash and Chicago Fire in Major League Soccer. After retiring, he transitioned into coaching and broadcasting, leaving a lasting impact on American soccer both on and off the field.