Manchester United have reached a verbal deal with Christian Eriksen, and they are on the brink of adding him as their first summer signing. Here, find out his reported earnings per hour, day, week, month, and year with the Premier League side.

Christian Eriksen, a Denmark international who plays in the middle of the field, has reportedly reached an agreement in principle to join Manchester United on a free transfer. The 30-year-old player's contract with Brentford, which was only for a limited time, expired earlier this month.

Since being let go by Serie A side Inter, the Dane was able to make his way back to the English Premier league when he signed with the Bees in the month of January 2022. After suffering a heart attack during the Euro 2020 tournament, he had to have an implantable cardioverter-defibrillator (ICD) placed.

This caused him to be unable to play in the Italian league. It had been thought that Eriksen might return to Thomas Frank's team for the next season as well. Nevertheless, the allure of playing for the Red Devils has been too much for him to pass up.

Christian Eriksen's contract with Manchester United

Eriksen's representatives were thought to have demanded a significant amount of money from Brentford in order for their client to continue playing in the Premier League with the club. The British newspaper The Telegraph said that the Danish midfielder was seeking a weekly salary of £200,000 in addition to a signing bonus of £10 million.

That easily would have put him ahead of everyone else in terms of earnings for the Bees. However, despite rumors that linked him with his previous club Tottenham and even Chelsea, it was United who were ultimately successful in their pursuit of the midfield maestro. The medical exam for the Danish international player will take place within the next few days, and he has already agreed to a three-year agreement with United as a free agent.

How much will Christian Eriksen make a week?

United are now working on finalizing the parameters of the deal, which is expected to last until 2025 and is said to be worth about £2.8 million (€3.3 million) per year. Taking this into account, Christian Eriksen would earn about £150,000 per month or £38,000 a week. That would make it nearly £7,500 a day, or around £800 per hour, or £33 per minute.