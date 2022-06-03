The Summer transfer market is off and running and we have the most expensive transfers so far in the window.

Erling Haaland, Philippe Coutinho, and USMNT star Brenden Aaronson among top transfers so far in the summer

The summer silly season is well on its way with various big-name transfers happening and we have only just started June. Among the big names moving is Erling Haaland who was sold from Borussia Dortmund to Manchester City of the Premier League.

Then there is USMNT star Brenden Aaronson who is on his way to Leeds United and Coutinho is sticking around Aston Villa as well.

Of the top 10 summer transfers so far four are players staying or heading to the Premier League. Here is a breakdown of the top 10 summer transfers so far.

10 top summer transfers as per Transfermarkt

At number 10 we have Coutinho who finalized his move to Aston Villa from Barcelona at 20 million euros. Defender Nico Schlotterbeck is one of two major pick up 's by Borussia Dortmund also at 20 million euros.

Jérémie Boga of the Ivory Coast will continue his career in Serie A at Atalanta from Sassuolo for a confirmed 22 million euros. Joaquín Correa made his move to Inter Milan permanent as the forward was sold for 23.6 million euros.

Karim Adeyemi move to Borussia Dortmund in May for a reported 30 million euros from Red Bull Salzburg in Austria. Sevilla defender Diego Carlos is trading Spain for England as he was sold to Aston Villa for 31 million euros.

USMNT attacking midfielder Brenden Aaronson was one of the biggest transfers in the summer at 32.8 million euros moving from Austria to Leeds United. While young left back Nuno Mendes made his PSG loan permanent with a 38-million-euro price tag.

Federico Chiesa was another player that made his move a permanent one with a 40 million euro transfer from Fiorentina to Juventus. Then the top transfer of the summer so far is Erling Haaland, finally leaving Germany for the bright lights of Manchester City at 75 million euros.