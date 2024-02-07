Erling Haaland has emerged as one of the world’s best players, but he still respects those who have been at the top before him. In an interview with Goal, the Manchester City star showed the ultimate respect both for Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo in his dream five-a-side team.

The Norwegian star first mentioned Brazilian legend Ronaldinho, before he included both the Inter Miami star and the Al-Nassr striker on his team. Then he named Italian center-back Paolo Maldini to cover the back, setting up an interesting side.

Haaland also mentioned Man City teammate Ederson as a great fit to defend the goal, but he ended up placing Spanish legend Iker Casillas between the sticks. Therefore, this is what Haaland’s five-a-side dream team looks like: Casillas; Maldini; Ronaldinho; Ronaldo, and Messi. Needless to say, no one would want to come up against this squad on a five-a-side match.

Haaland could take over for Messi, Ronaldo

At 23, the future looks bright for Haaland. With Messi and Ronaldo no longer playing in Europe, the Norwegian could fill the void left by these stars as he’s already giving a lot to talk about with his impressive stats in England.

The striker settled in perfectly in the Premier League from the get-go, carrying his fantastic level from the Bundesliga to Pep Guardiola’s team. Last season, Haaland played a pivotal role in Manchester City‘s treble (winning the Premier League, Champions League, and FA Cup) with 52 goals in 53 games across all competitions.

That level saw him win the UEFA Men’s Player of the Year, while he finished tied on points with Messi for the Ballon d’Or, though the Argentine got the upper hand due to first-vote nominations by national team captains.

Haaland also beat Ronaldo in the race for the Best Men’s Player at the 2023 Globe Soccer Awards, with the Portuguese star showing support for the young striker to win the prize instead of him.

Both Ronaldo and Messi seem to see in Haaland the new star in world soccer, as Leo predicted the City sensation to win the Ballon d’Or in the near future. Only time will tell us how far he can go, as Messi and Ronaldo set the bar too high in terms of accolades and stats.