Estrela Amadora and Benfica clash in a key matchup of the 2023-2024 Primeira Liga. Read here to find out the kick-off time of the game and how to watch it or live stream free in different parts of the world.
[Watch Estrela vs Benfica online for FREE in the US on Fubo]
Estrela are in 14th place of the standings with 18 points. They’re living one of the toughest moments in the season after no wins in five consecutive games. The Tricolores want to avoid relegation, but only have a two-point advantage over Rio Ave in that fight.
On the other side, Benfica failed at the Champions League after being eliminated in the group stage by Real Sociedad and Inter Milan. That’s why all their focus is on defending the title in Portugal. They’re just one point behind of Sporting Lisboa to take over first place.
Estrela vs Benfica: Kick-Off Time
Argentina: 3:45 PM
Australia: 4:45 AM (AEST) (Monday)
Bangladesh: 12:45 AM (Monday)
Belgium: 7:45 PM
Brazil: 3:45 PM
Canada: 1:45 PM (ET)
Croatia: 7:45 PM
Denmark: 7:45 PM
Egypt: 8:45 PM
France: 7:45 PM
Germany: 7:45 PM
Ghana: 6:45 PM
Greece: 8:45 PM
India: 12:15 AM (Monday)
Indonesia: 2:45 AM (Monday)
Ireland: 6:45 PM
Israel: 8:45 PM
Italy: 7:45 PM
Jamaica: 1:45 PM
Kenya: 9:45 PM
Malaysia: 2:45 AM (Monday)
Mexico: 12:45 PM
Morocco: 7:45 PM
Netherlands: 7:45 PM
New Zealand: 7:45 AM (Monday)
Nigeria: 7:45 PM
Norway: 7:45 PM
Philippines: 2:45 AM (Monday)
Poland: 7:45 PM
Portugal: 6:45 PM
Saudi Arabia: 9:45 PM
Serbia: 7:45 PM
Singapore: 2:45 AM (Monday)
South Africa: 8:45 PM
Spain: 7:45 PM
Sweden: 7:45 PM
Switzerland: 7:45 PM
UAE: 10:45 PM
UK: 6:45 PM
United States: 1:45 PM (ET)
How to Watch Estrela vs Benfica in your Country
*Source: LiveSoccerTV
Argentina: GolTV Latinoamerica
Australia: RTPi
Brazil: Star+, RTPi
Canada: RTPi
France: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports MAX 7, RTPi, Free
Germany: RTPi
Israel: Sport 2
Italy: DAZN Italia
Mexico: GolTV Latinoamerica
Philippines: RTPi
Poland: RTPi, Eleven Sports 4 Poland
Portugal: RTP Africa, Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV2
South Africa: RTPi
Spain: RTPi
Sweden: RTPi
Switzerland: RTPi
UK: RTPi
United States: Fubo (7-day free trial), RTPi, GOLTV, GolTV Espanol
SURVEY Who will the match between Estrela Amadora and Benfica in Primeira Liga?
Who will the match between Estrela Amadora and Benfica in Primeira Liga?
ALREADY VOTED 0 PEOPLE