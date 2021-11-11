The European 2022 World Cup Qualifiers have returned with an exciting day packed with action as the road to Qatar continues. Here, take a look at the tournament standings and results after Matchday 9.

European 2022 World Cup Qualifiers: Matchday 9 results

Group A

Azerbaijan 1-3 Luxembourg

Ireland 0-0 Portugal

Group B

Georgia 2-0 Sweden

Greece 0-1 Spain

Group H

Russia 6-0 Cyprus

Malta 1-7 Croatia

Slovakia 2-2 Slovenia

Group J

Armenia 0-5 North Macedonia

Romania 0-0 Iceland

Germany 9-0 Liechtenstein

European 2022 World Cup Qualifiers: Standings after Matchday 9