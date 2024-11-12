Texas QB Arch Manning draws interesting Patrick Mahomes comparison from Razorbacks HC Sam Pittman

Ahead of a crucial matchup between the Texas Longhorns and Arkansas Razorbacks, head coach Sam Pittman made an intriguing comparison between Arch Manning and Patrick Mahomes.

Undoubtedly, one of the most solid and high-performing teams in the NCAAF this season is the Texas Longhorns, and much of their success can be attributed to the great talent they have at the quarterback position. Both Quinn Ewers and Arch Manning are having outstanding seasons, to the point where Sam Pittman, head coach of the Arkansas Razorbacks, made an interesting comparison between Manning and Patrick Mahomes.

The Longhorns and Razorbacks will face off next Saturday, November 16, in Fayetteville, and Arkansas head coach Sam Pittman knows the caliber of opponent his team is up against. With the goal of securing their ninth win of the season, Steve Sarkisian’s squad will be going all-in.

Speaking about their upcoming opponent, Pittman addressed the press and made it clear just how much talent Steve Sarkisian has at his disposal: “Everybody knows you’ve got to have a quarterback, and he’s got two of ’em. Maybe three, but I’ve seen two that are extremely good players,” Pittman said.

Additionally, he highlighted the talent of Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers: “I think he has a lot of talent around him, but I think he has a lot, a lot of confidence. Probably has since he was a young man” the HC added. “And he’s very accurate and got an incredibly strong arm.”

Quinn Ewers #3 of the Texas Longhorns looks to pass against the Georgia Bulldogs during the second half at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium on October 19, 2024 in Austin, Texas.

Finally, the Arkansas head coach made a comparison between Arch Manning and Patrick Mahomes: “With Manning, I saw him make a play running to his left that they would have showed on ‘SportsCenter’ if (Patrick) Mahomes did it,” Pittman said. “The touch on that pass and the accuracy running to his left was incredible.”

Sarkisian loses key player for the rest of the season

As the NCAAF season enters its most decisive stage, teams need to have as many players as possible at full physical capacity. Unfortunately for Sarkisian, the Longhorns have lost a key player, as it was recently announced that he will no longer be part of the program.

The player in question is none other than Johntay Cook II, who is no longer with the Texas Longhorns. The school communicated that a mutual decision was made to end Cook’s two-year stay at the Forty Acres.

All signs point to the talented WR having already made a decision about his future, and it seems likely he will return to don the uniform of the Oregon Ducks, the current number one program.

Johntay Cook II #2 of the Texas Longhorns catches a pass for a touchdown in the second half during the Texas Football Orange-White Spring Football Game at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium on April 15, 2023 in Austin, Texas.

The final stretch for the Longhorns in the season

As the season enters its crucial final stretch, the Texas Longhorns find themselves in a pivotal moment. With key games ahead, including matchups against top-tier competition, the Longhorns must rely on their depth, coaching, and leadership to stay competitive and make a push for the postseason.

vs Arkansas, November 16th

vs Kentucky, November 23rd

vs Texas A&M, November 30th