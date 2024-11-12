NFL News: Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa breaks silence on medical advice regarding his concussion

Tua Tagovailoa, the star QB of the Miami Dolphins, revealed what his doctors recommended regarding his concussion recovery and return to the NFL.

Off the field, one of the biggest headlines in the NFL was the situation with Tua Tagovailoa and his concussion. The star QB of the Miami Dolphins made his return to the field just a few weeks ago, defying many expectations. In a one-on-one interview, the talented player revealed what his doctors have advised him regarding his future in the league.

That Thursday night, when the Miami Dolphins were finally defeated by the Buffalo Bills, was no ordinary day for the franchise or for QB Tua Tagovailoa. On that night, Tua suffered the third concussion of his career, a moment that could have potentially ended his playing career right then and there.

Against all odds, the former Alabama Crimson Tide player was able to return to the field, and slowly but surely, his team is beginning to regain its form and turn around a season that had been incredibly challenging due to his absence and a series of injuries across the roster.

In a recent interview, Tua broke his silence about what the doctors told him regarding his future: “Honestly, they just asked me how I felt about everything,” Tagovailoa said to Jeff Darlington on ESPN’s Monday Night Countdown.

“From there, it was just testing and continued questions… If they were to tell me I couldn’t play, I definitely would’ve taken that into consideration, but there were no talks like that,” he also stated.

The importance of Tua’s return

Tua Tagovailoa’s return to the field is a pivotal moment not only for him personally but also for the Miami Dolphins’ season. After enduring multiple concussions, many questioned if he would ever be able to play at the level he once did. His comeback signals resilience, determination, and a fresh start for both the quarterback and the team.

Since his return, the Dolphins have recorded two losses and one victory, the latter coming against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium in the most recent Monday Night Football matchup. Although the team suffered defeats in Tua’s first two appearances, the quarterback showcased a high level of play and significantly boosted the performance of his teammates.

Tagovailoa is one of the most talented and highest-paid players at his position, and since his return, he has slowly begun to live up to those attributes, exponentially improving the level of his team.

Tua Tagovailoa #1 of the Miami Dolphins at SoFi Stadium on November 11, 2024 in Inglewood, California.Tua Tagovailoa #1 of the Miami Dolphins at SoFi Stadium on November 11, 2024 in Inglewood, California.

Tyreek Hill’s strong warning to the rest of the league

The Miami Dolphins are slowly finding their stride this season in the NFL, and a clear sign of this is their crucial victory over the Los Angeles Rams in the recent Monday Night Football matchup.

After securing the victory, Tyreek Hill, one of the standout players on Mike McDaniel’s roster, sent a strong warning to the rest of the league about what the Dolphins are capable of moving forward.

“Don’t count us out. Here we come!” former Kansas City Chiefs WR stated.