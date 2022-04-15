2021-2022 FA Cup final is set to be played on Saturday, May 14 at Wembley Stadium. The future champion is between Manchester City, Liverpool, Crystal Palace or Chelsea. The FA Cup champion will earn $2,440,000 only from winning the final game, while the runner-up: $1,220,000.

The FA Cup is the oldest soccer tournament in the world, it was played for the first time in the 1871-72 season. It’s played by teams from the Premier League, the English Football League, and the five divisions below it. A total of 174 teams take part.

Wanderers was the first team to be crowned champion of the tournament. The club from Bolton defeated Royal Engineers 1-0. Wanderers won six of the first nine championships. Ten times has a team from outside the top level of English football won the FA Cup, since the formation of The Football League in 1888. The last time was when West Ham United won it in 1980.

Complete list of FA Cup champions by year

Year Winner Ruuner-Up Score
2021 Leicester City     Chelsea 1-0
2020 Arsenal Chelsea 2-1
2019 Manchester City Watford 6-0
2018 Chelsea Manchester United 1-0
2017 Arsenal Chelsea 2-1
2016 Manchester United Crystal Palace 2-1
2015 Arsenal Aston Villa 4-0
2014 Arsenal Hull City 3-2
2013 Wigan Athletic Manches City 1-0
2012 Chelsea Liverpool 2-1
2011 Manchester City Stoke City 1-0
2010 Chelsea  Portsmouth 1-0
2009 Chelsea Everton 2-1
2008 Portsmouth Cardiff City 1-0
2007 Chelsea Manchester United 1-0
2006 Liverpool West Ham United 3-3
2005 Arsenal Manchester United 0-0
2004 Manchester United Millwall 3-0
2003 Arsenal Southampton 1-0
2002 Arsenal  Chelsea 2-0
2001 Liverpool Arsenal 2-1
2000 Chelsea Aston Villa 1-0
1999 Manchester United Newcastle United 2-0
1998 Arsenal  Newcastle United 2-0
1997 Chelsea Middlesbrough 2-0
1996 Manchester United Liverpool 1-0
1995 Everton Manchester United 1-0
1994 Manchester United Chelsea 4-0
1993 replay Arsenal Sheffield Wednesday 2-1
1993 first game Arsenal Sheffield Wednesday 1-1
1992 Liverpool Sunderland 2-0
1991 Tottenham Nottingham Forest 2-1
1990 replay Manchester United Crystal Palace 1-0
1900  Manchester United Crystal Palace 3-3
1989 Liverpool Everton 3-2
1988 Wimbledon Liverpool 1-0
1987 Coventry City Tonttenham 3-2
1986 Liverpool Everton 3-1
1985 Manchester United Everton 1-0
1984 Everton Watford 2-0
1983 replay Manchester United Brighton and Hove Albion 4-0
1983 Manchester United Brigthon and Hove Albion 2-2
1982 replay Tottenham Queens Park Rangers 1-0
1982 Tottenham  Queens Park Rangers 1-1
1981 replay Tottenham  Manchester City 3-2
1981 Tottenham Manchester City 1-1
1980 West Ham United Arsenal 1-0
1979 Arsenal Manchester United 3-2
1978 Ipswich Town Arsenal  1-0
1977 Manchester United Liverpool 2-1
1976 Southamton Manchester United 1-0
1975 West Ham United Fulham 2-0
1974 Liverpool Newcastle United 3-0
1973 Sunderland Leeds United 1-0
1972 Leeds United Arsenal 1-0
1971 Arsenal  Liverpool 2-1
1970 replay Chelsea Leeds United 2-1
1970  Chelsea Leeds United 2-2
1969 Manchester City Leicester City 1-0
1968 West Bromwich Albion  Everton 1-0
1967 Tottenham  Chelsea  2-1
1966 Everton Sheffield Wednesday 3-2
1965 Liverpool Leeds United 2-1
1964 West Ham United Preston North End 3-2
1963 Manchester United Leicester City 3-1
1962 Tottenham  Burnley 3-1
1961 Tottenham Leicester City 2-0
1960 Wolverhampton Wanderers  Blacburn Rovers 3-0
1959 Nottingham Forest Luton Town  2-1
1958 Bolton Wanderers  Manchester United 2-0
1957 Aston Villa Manchester United 2-1
1956 Manchester City Birmingham City 3-1
1955 Newcastle United Manchester City 3-1
1954 West Bromwich Albion  Preston North End 3-2
1953 Blackpool Bolton Wanderers 4-3
1952 Newclastle United Arsenal 1-0
1951 Newcastle United Blackpool 2-0
1950 Arsenal Liverpool 2-0
1949 Wolverhampton Wanderers Leicester City 3-1
1948 Manchester United Blackpool 4-2
1947 Charlton Athletic Burnley  1-0
1946 Derby County Charlton Athletic 4-1
1939 Porsmouth Wolverhampton Wanderers 4-1
1938 Preston North End Huddersfield Town 1-0
1937 Sunderland Preston North End 3-1
1936 Arsenal Sheffield United 1-0
1935 Sheffield Wednesday  West Bromwich Albion 4-2
1934  Manchester City Portsmouth 2-1
1933 Everton  Manchester City 3-0
1932 Newcastle United Arsenal  2-1
1931 West Bromwich Albion Birmingham City 2-1
1930 Arsenal Huddersfield Town 2-0
1929 Bolton Wanderers Portsmouth  2-0
1928 Blackburn Rovers Huddersfield Town  3-1
1927 Cardiff City Arsenal 1-0
1926 Bolton Wanderers  Manchester City 1-0
1925 Sheffield United Cardiff City 1-0
1924 Newcastle United Aston Villa 2-0
1923 Bolton Wanderers West Ham United 2-0
1922 Huddersfield Town  Prestron North End 1-0
1921 Tottenham  Wolverhamton Wanderers 1-0
1920 Aston Villa Huddersfield Town  1-0
1915 Sheffield United Chelsea  3-0
1914 Burnley  Liverpool 1-0
1913 Aston Villa Sunderland  1-0
1912 replay Barnsley West Bromwich Albion 1-0
1912 Barnsley West Bromwich Albion 0-0
1911 replay Bradford City Newcastle United 1-0
1911 Bradford City Newcastle United 1-0
1910 replay Newcastle United  Barnsley 2-0
1910 Newcastle United Barnsley 1-1
1909 Manchester United  Bristol City 1-0
1908 Wolverhampton Wanderers Newcastle United 3-1
1907 Sheffield Wednesday     Everton 2-1
1906 Everton Newcastle United 1-0
1905 Aston Villa Newcastle United 2-0
1904 Manchester City Bolton Wanderers 1-0
1903 Bury Derby County 6-0
1902 replay Sheffield United Southampton 2-1
1902 Sheffield United Southampton 1-1
1901 replay Tottenham  Sheffield United 3-1
1901 Tottenham Sheffield United 2-2
1900 Bury Southampton 4-0
1899 Sheffield United Derby County 4-1
1898 Nottingham Forest Derby County 3-1
1897 Aston Villa Everton  3-2
1896 Sheffield Wednesday Wolverhampton Wanderers 2-1
1895 Aston Villa West Bromwich Albion 1-0
1894 Notts County Bolton Wanderers 4-1
1893 Wolverhampton Wanderers Everton 1-0
1892 West Bromwich Albion Aston Villa 3-0
1891 Blackburn Rovers Notts County 3-1
1890 Blackburn Rovers Sheffield Wednesday 6-1
1889 Preston North End Wolverhampton Wanderers 3-0
1888 West Bromwich Albion Preston North End 2-1
1887 Aston Villa West Bromwich Albion 2-0
1886 replay Blackburn Rovers West Bromwich Albion 2-0
1886 Blackburn Rovers West Bromwich Albion 0-0
1885 Blackburn Rovers Queens Park, Glasgow 2-0
1884 Blackburn Rovers Queens Park, Glasgow 2-1
1883 Blackburn Olympic Old Etonians 2-1
1882 Old Etonians Blackburn Rovers 1-0
1881 Old Carthusians Old Etonians 3-0
1880 Clapham Rovers Oxford University 1-0
1879 Old Etonians Clapham Rovers 1-0
1878 Wanderers Royal Engineers 3--1
1877 Wanderers Oxford University 2-1
1876 replay Wanderers Old Etonians     3-0
1876 Wanderers Old Etonians     1-1
1875 replay Royal Engineers Old Etonians 2-0
1875 Royal Engineers Old Etonians 1-1
1874 Oxford University Royal Engineers 2-0
1873 Wanderers     Oxford University 2-0
1872 Wanderers     Royal Engineer 1-0