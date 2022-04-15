The FA Cup is the oldest soccer tournament in the world, 174 teams participate. The first edition was played in the 1871-72 season. Check out here the complete list of all FA Cup winners by year.

2021-2022 FA Cup final is set to be played on Saturday, May 14 at Wembley Stadium. The future champion is between Manchester City, Liverpool, Crystal Palace or Chelsea. The FA Cup champion will earn $2,440,000 only from winning the final game, while the runner-up: $1,220,000.

Wanderers was the first team to be crowned champion of the tournament. The club from Bolton defeated Royal Engineers 1-0. Wanderers won six of the first nine championships. Ten times has a team from outside the top level of English football won the FA Cup, since the formation of The Football League in 1888. The last time was when West Ham United won it in 1980.

Complete list of FA Cup champions by year