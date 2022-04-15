2021-2022 FA Cup final is set to be played on Saturday, May 14 at Wembley Stadium. The future champion is between Manchester City, Liverpool, Crystal Palace or Chelsea. The FA Cup champion will earn $2,440,000 only from winning the final game, while the runner-up: $1,220,000.
The FA Cup is the oldest soccer tournament in the world, it was played for the first time in the 1871-72 season. It’s played by teams from the Premier League, the English Football League, and the five divisions below it. A total of 174 teams take part.
Wanderers was the first team to be crowned champion of the tournament. The club from Bolton defeated Royal Engineers 1-0. Wanderers won six of the first nine championships. Ten times has a team from outside the top level of English football won the FA Cup, since the formation of The Football League in 1888. The last time was when West Ham United won it in 1980.
Complete list of FA Cup champions by year
|Year
|Winner
|Ruuner-Up
|Score
|2021
|Leicester City
|Chelsea
|1-0
|2020
|Arsenal
|Chelsea
|2-1
|2019
|Manchester City
|Watford
|6-0
|2018
|Chelsea
|Manchester United
|1-0
|2017
|Arsenal
|Chelsea
|2-1
|2016
|Manchester United
|Crystal Palace
|2-1
|2015
|Arsenal
|Aston Villa
|4-0
|2014
|Arsenal
|Hull City
|3-2
|2013
|Wigan Athletic
|Manches City
|1-0
|2012
|Chelsea
|Liverpool
|2-1
|2011
|Manchester City
|Stoke City
|1-0
|2010
|Chelsea
|Portsmouth
|1-0
|2009
|Chelsea
|Everton
|2-1
|2008
|Portsmouth
|Cardiff City
|1-0
|2007
|Chelsea
|Manchester United
|1-0
|2006
|Liverpool
|West Ham United
|3-3
|2005
|Arsenal
|Manchester United
|0-0
|2004
|Manchester United
|Millwall
|3-0
|2003
|Arsenal
|Southampton
|1-0
|2002
|Arsenal
|Chelsea
|2-0
|2001
|Liverpool
|Arsenal
|2-1
|2000
|Chelsea
|Aston Villa
|1-0
|1999
|Manchester United
|Newcastle United
|2-0
|1998
|Arsenal
|Newcastle United
|2-0
|1997
|Chelsea
|Middlesbrough
|2-0
|1996
|Manchester United
|Liverpool
|1-0
|1995
|Everton
|Manchester United
|1-0
|1994
|Manchester United
|Chelsea
|4-0
|1993 replay
|Arsenal
|Sheffield Wednesday
|2-1
|1993 first game
|Arsenal
|Sheffield Wednesday
|1-1
|1992
|Liverpool
|Sunderland
|2-0
|1991
|Tottenham
|Nottingham Forest
|2-1
|1990 replay
|Manchester United
|Crystal Palace
|1-0
|1900
|Manchester United
|Crystal Palace
|3-3
|1989
|Liverpool
|Everton
|3-2
|1988
|Wimbledon
|Liverpool
|1-0
|1987
|Coventry City
|Tonttenham
|3-2
|1986
|Liverpool
|Everton
|3-1
|1985
|Manchester United
|Everton
|1-0
|1984
|Everton
|Watford
|2-0
|1983 replay
|Manchester United
|Brighton and Hove Albion
|4-0
|1983
|Manchester United
|Brigthon and Hove Albion
|2-2
|1982 replay
|Tottenham
|Queens Park Rangers
|1-0
|1982
|Tottenham
|Queens Park Rangers
|1-1
|1981 replay
|Tottenham
|Manchester City
|3-2
|1981
|Tottenham
|Manchester City
|1-1
|1980
|West Ham United
|Arsenal
|1-0
|1979
|Arsenal
|Manchester United
|3-2
|1978
|Ipswich Town
|Arsenal
|1-0
|1977
|Manchester United
|Liverpool
|2-1
|1976
|Southamton
|Manchester United
|1-0
|1975
|West Ham United
|Fulham
|2-0
|1974
|Liverpool
|Newcastle United
|3-0
|1973
|Sunderland
|Leeds United
|1-0
|1972
|Leeds United
|Arsenal
|1-0
|1971
|Arsenal
|Liverpool
|2-1
|1970 replay
|Chelsea
|Leeds United
|2-1
|1970
|Chelsea
|Leeds United
|2-2
|1969
|Manchester City
|Leicester City
|1-0
|1968
|West Bromwich Albion
|Everton
|1-0
|1967
|Tottenham
|Chelsea
|2-1
|1966
|Everton
|Sheffield Wednesday
|3-2
|1965
|Liverpool
|Leeds United
|2-1
|1964
|West Ham United
|Preston North End
|3-2
|1963
|Manchester United
|Leicester City
|3-1
|1962
|Tottenham
|Burnley
|3-1
|1961
|Tottenham
|Leicester City
|2-0
|1960
|Wolverhampton Wanderers
|Blacburn Rovers
|3-0
|1959
|Nottingham Forest
|Luton Town
|2-1
|1958
|Bolton Wanderers
|Manchester United
|2-0
|1957
|Aston Villa
|Manchester United
|2-1
|1956
|Manchester City
|Birmingham City
|3-1
|1955
|Newcastle United
|Manchester City
|3-1
|1954
|West Bromwich Albion
|Preston North End
|3-2
|1953
|Blackpool
|Bolton Wanderers
|4-3
|1952
|Newclastle United
|Arsenal
|1-0
|1951
|Newcastle United
|Blackpool
|2-0
|1950
|Arsenal
|Liverpool
|2-0
|1949
|Wolverhampton Wanderers
|Leicester City
|3-1
|1948
|Manchester United
|Blackpool
|4-2
|1947
|Charlton Athletic
|Burnley
|1-0
|1946
|Derby County
|Charlton Athletic
|4-1
|1939
|Porsmouth
|Wolverhampton Wanderers
|4-1
|1938
|Preston North End
|Huddersfield Town
|1-0
|1937
|Sunderland
|Preston North End
|3-1
|1936
|Arsenal
|Sheffield United
|1-0
|1935
|Sheffield Wednesday
|West Bromwich Albion
|4-2
|1934
|Manchester City
|Portsmouth
|2-1
|1933
|Everton
|Manchester City
|3-0
|1932
|Newcastle United
|Arsenal
|2-1
|1931
|West Bromwich Albion
|Birmingham City
|2-1
|1930
|Arsenal
|Huddersfield Town
|2-0
|1929
|Bolton Wanderers
|Portsmouth
|2-0
|1928
|Blackburn Rovers
|Huddersfield Town
|3-1
|1927
|Cardiff City
|Arsenal
|1-0
|1926
|Bolton Wanderers
|Manchester City
|1-0
|1925
|Sheffield United
|Cardiff City
|1-0
|1924
|Newcastle United
|Aston Villa
|2-0
|1923
|Bolton Wanderers
|West Ham United
|2-0
|1922
|Huddersfield Town
|Prestron North End
|1-0
|1921
|Tottenham
|Wolverhamton Wanderers
|1-0
|1920
|Aston Villa
|Huddersfield Town
|1-0
|1915
|Sheffield United
|Chelsea
|3-0
|1914
|Burnley
|Liverpool
|1-0
|1913
|Aston Villa
|Sunderland
|1-0
|1912 replay
|Barnsley
|West Bromwich Albion
|1-0
|1912
|Barnsley
|West Bromwich Albion
|0-0
|1911 replay
|Bradford City
|Newcastle United
|1-0
|1911
|Bradford City
|Newcastle United
|1-0
|1910 replay
|Newcastle United
|Barnsley
|2-0
|1910
|Newcastle United
|Barnsley
|1-1
|1909
|Manchester United
|Bristol City
|1-0
|1908
|Wolverhampton Wanderers
|Newcastle United
|3-1
|1907
|Sheffield Wednesday
|Everton
|2-1
|1906
|Everton
|Newcastle United
|1-0
|1905
|Aston Villa
|Newcastle United
|2-0
|1904
|Manchester City
|Bolton Wanderers
|1-0
|1903
|Bury
|Derby County
|6-0
|1902 replay
|Sheffield United
|Southampton
|2-1
|1902
|Sheffield United
|Southampton
|1-1
|1901 replay
|Tottenham
|Sheffield United
|3-1
|1901
|Tottenham
|Sheffield United
|2-2
|1900
|Bury
|Southampton
|4-0
|1899
|Sheffield United
|Derby County
|4-1
|1898
|Nottingham Forest
|Derby County
|3-1
|1897
|Aston Villa
|Everton
|3-2
|1896
|Sheffield Wednesday
|Wolverhampton Wanderers
|2-1
|1895
|Aston Villa
|West Bromwich Albion
|1-0
|1894
|Notts County
|Bolton Wanderers
|4-1
|1893
|Wolverhampton Wanderers
|Everton
|1-0
|1892
|West Bromwich Albion
|Aston Villa
|3-0
|1891
|Blackburn Rovers
|Notts County
|3-1
|1890
|Blackburn Rovers
|Sheffield Wednesday
|6-1
|1889
|Preston North End
|Wolverhampton Wanderers
|3-0
|1888
|West Bromwich Albion
|Preston North End
|2-1
|1887
|Aston Villa
|West Bromwich Albion
|2-0
|1886 replay
|Blackburn Rovers
|West Bromwich Albion
|2-0
|1886
|Blackburn Rovers
|West Bromwich Albion
|0-0
|1885
|Blackburn Rovers
|Queens Park, Glasgow
|2-0
|1884
|Blackburn Rovers
|Queens Park, Glasgow
|2-1
|1883
|Blackburn Olympic
|Old Etonians
|2-1
|1882
|Old Etonians
|Blackburn Rovers
|1-0
|1881
|Old Carthusians
|Old Etonians
|3-0
|1880
|Clapham Rovers
|Oxford University
|1-0
|1879
|Old Etonians
|Clapham Rovers
|1-0
|1878
|Wanderers
|Royal Engineers
|3--1
|1877
|Wanderers
|Oxford University
|2-1
|1876 replay
|Wanderers
|Old Etonians
|3-0
|1876
|Wanderers
|Old Etonians
|1-1
|1875 replay
|Royal Engineers
|Old Etonians
|2-0
|1875
|Royal Engineers
|Old Etonians
|1-1
|1874
|Oxford University
|Royal Engineers
|2-0
|1873
|Wanderers
|Oxford University
|2-0
|1872
|Wanderers
|Royal Engineer
|1-0