One of the most popular fantasy football games on Earth, Sorare allows users to purchase and exchange NFT sports cards of professional players with hundreds of clubs officially licensed. Kylian Mbappe is obviously a favorite target among managers, so here we'll bring you the best prices currently on the market.

Following a months-long saga about his future, Kylian Mbappe has ultimately decided to stay at PSG and turn down the possibility of joining Real Madrid as a free agent this summer. That's good news for Sorare managers who already had an NFT soccer card of the French megastar.

Even though the 2021-22 season has already come to an end, his collectibles are still valuable given that he will continue with Paris Saint-Germain next season. For those who are interested in purchasing one of his collectibles, there are many up for sale in the Sorare market.

In this fantasy soccer game, users can buy and sell NFT cards of real soccer players of 245 officially licensed clubs. To know more about Sorare, click here. If you would like to acquire an Mbappe collectible, here we'll tell you the best options you can find right now.

Fantasy football: Best deals to purchase Kylian Mbappe NFT cards

With 493 Mbappe cards in the Sorare market, it may be hard for users to identify which are the best options out there. But don't worry, here we'll break them down for you. In order to do that, we will only consider the best deals among Rare and Limited cards.

For those who are willing to spend more, the Rare cards might be a better option, despite they also come at a higher price. In this case, the cheapest Rare card of Kylian Mbappe is priced at €19,735.78, but it already has five bids. If you want to buy directly without making a bid, there's another Rare card of Mbappe for sale for €21,755.15.

A much cheaper option - which is still very interesting - is Mbappe's POTY card, on sale for €4,581.58. Then there are many collectibles priced at nearly €3,000 which are up for sale. The cheapest Mbappe card in the Sorare market is a Limited card priced at €2,785.60, but users will have to bid to get it.