FCK play against Bayer Leverkusen in what will be the 2023/2024 DFB Pokal final. You can find out here how to watch this game on TV or live stream it in your country.

FC Kaiserslautern are set to square off against Bayer Leverkusen in the 2023/2024 DFB Pokal final. Explore the key details of this exciting encounter, including venue specifics and comprehensive information on television broadcasts and available live streaming options in your country.

[Watch FC Kaiserslautern vs Bayer Leverkusen live for FREE in the USA on Fubo]

Bayer Leverkusen approach this pivotal moment with the sting of a challenging 3-0 defeat against Atalanta in the Europa League final still fresh. Eager for redemption, they now prepare to face off against FC Kaiserslautern, currently plying their trade in Bundesliga 2. Kaiserslautern, with their sights set on an upset, aim to shock the Bundesliga champions and make their mark in the DFB Pokal final.

The stage is set for an intense battle as Alonso’s team seeks to overcome their recent setback and reclaim their winning form, while Kaiserslautern look to defy the odds and upset the for the best team of the season in German soccer.

FCK vs Bayer Leverkusen: Kick-Off Time in Your Country

Argentina: 3:00 PM

Australia: 5:00 AM (May 26)

Bangladesh: 2:00 AM (May 26)

Canada: 1:00 PM

Germany: 8:00 PM

France: 8:00 PM

India: 11:30 PM

Indonesia: 2:00 AM (May 26)

Ireland: 7:00 PM

Italy: 8:00 PM

Malaysia: 2:00 AM (May 26)

Mexico: 12:00 PM

Netherlands: 8:00 PM

Nigeria: 7:00 PM

Portugal: 7:00 PM

South Africa: 8:00 PM

Spain: 8:00 PM

UAE: 10:00 PM

UK: 7:00 PM

USA: 2:00 PM (ET)

Boris Tomiak of FC Kaiserslautern – IMAGO / pepphoto

FCK vs Bayer Leverkusen: TV Channel and Live Streaming in Your Country

Source: Livesoccertv.com

Argentina: Star+ Argentina, ESPN2 Argentina

Australia: Optus Sport

Bangladesh: SONY TEN 2, Sony LIV, SONY TEN 2 HD

Canada: DAZN Canada

France: L’Equipe Web, Free, Molotov, L’Equipe

Germany: WOW, Servus TV, Sky Sport Top Event, Sky Sport Mix, Sky Go, Das Erste

India: SONY TEN 2, JioTV, SONY TEN 2 HD, Sony LIV

Indonesia: Kompas TV, Vidio

Ireland: Premier Sports Player, Premier Sports, ROI 1

Italy: SKY Go Italia, Sky Sport 256

Mexico: ESPN Mexico, Star+ Mexico

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport 14, Ziggo Sport Docu, Ziggo Sport Select

Portugal: DAZN Portugal

South Africa: ESPN Africa, StarTimes App, Sporty TV

Spain: Movistar+, GOL PLAY

United Arab Emirates: Dubai Sports 2

United Kingdom: Premier Sports 1, Premier Sports Player

USA: Fubo (free trial), ESPN+, ESPN Sports