FC Kaiserslautern are set to square off against Bayer Leverkusen in the 2023/2024 DFB Pokal final. Explore the key details of this exciting encounter, including venue specifics and comprehensive information on television broadcasts and available live streaming options in your country.
Bayer Leverkusen approach this pivotal moment with the sting of a challenging 3-0 defeat against Atalanta in the Europa League final still fresh. Eager for redemption, they now prepare to face off against FC Kaiserslautern, currently plying their trade in Bundesliga 2. Kaiserslautern, with their sights set on an upset, aim to shock the Bundesliga champions and make their mark in the DFB Pokal final.
The stage is set for an intense battle as Alonso’s team seeks to overcome their recent setback and reclaim their winning form, while Kaiserslautern look to defy the odds and upset the for the best team of the season in German soccer.
FCK vs Bayer Leverkusen: Kick-Off Time in Your Country
Argentina: 3:00 PM
Australia: 5:00 AM (May 26)
Bangladesh: 2:00 AM (May 26)
Canada: 1:00 PM
Germany: 8:00 PM
France: 8:00 PM
India: 11:30 PM
Indonesia: 2:00 AM (May 26)
Ireland: 7:00 PM
Italy: 8:00 PM
Malaysia: 2:00 AM (May 26)
Mexico: 12:00 PM
Netherlands: 8:00 PM
Nigeria: 7:00 PM
Portugal: 7:00 PM
South Africa: 8:00 PM
Spain: 8:00 PM
UAE: 10:00 PM
UK: 7:00 PM
USA: 2:00 PM (ET)
FCK vs Bayer Leverkusen: TV Channel and Live Streaming in Your Country
Source: Livesoccertv.com
Argentina: Star+ Argentina, ESPN2 Argentina
Australia: Optus Sport
Bangladesh: SONY TEN 2, Sony LIV, SONY TEN 2 HD
Canada: DAZN Canada
France: L’Equipe Web, Free, Molotov, L’Equipe
Germany: WOW, Servus TV, Sky Sport Top Event, Sky Sport Mix, Sky Go, Das Erste
India: SONY TEN 2, JioTV, SONY TEN 2 HD, Sony LIV
Indonesia: Kompas TV, Vidio
Ireland: Premier Sports Player, Premier Sports, ROI 1
Italy: SKY Go Italia, Sky Sport 256
Mexico: ESPN Mexico, Star+ Mexico
Netherlands: Ziggo Sport 14, Ziggo Sport Docu, Ziggo Sport Select
Portugal: DAZN Portugal
South Africa: ESPN Africa, StarTimes App, Sporty TV
Spain: Movistar+, GOL PLAY
United Arab Emirates: Dubai Sports 2
United Kingdom: Premier Sports 1, Premier Sports Player
USA: Fubo (free trial), ESPN+, ESPN Sports