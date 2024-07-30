Feyenoord square off against Monaco in a 2024 international friendly game. Stay locked in for all the thrilling action live—you won't want to miss a single moment.

Feyenoord and Monaco will face against each other in what will be a 2024 international friendly game. This highly anticipated match promises excitement, and we’ve got you covered with everything you need to know to catch all the action, whether you’re tuning in on TV or streaming it live in your country.

[Watch Feyenoord vs Monaco live in the USA on Paramount+]

Feyenoord are gearing up for the Eredivisie season by continuing their series of friendlies, but their recent 5-0 drubbing by Benfica has raised eyebrows about the team’s form. The heavy defeat, even in a friendly, has sparked concerns and highlighted areas needing improvement ahead of the competitive campaign.

Next up, Feyenoord aim to bounce back as they face Monaco, who have had a string of friendlies in July, albeit not against top-tier opponents. This clash with Monaco marks their first test against a high-caliber team, and Feyenoord will be eager to put on a strong performance to regain confidence and momentum.

Feyenoord vs Monaco: Kick-Off Time in your country

France: 7:30 PM

Portugal: 6:30 PM

USA: 1:30 PM (ET)

Takumi Minamino (Monaco) – IMAGO / GEPA pictures

Feyenoord vs Monaco: TV Channel and Live Streaming in your country

Source: Livesoccertv.com

France: DAZN France

International: Bet365 Official Club Channel Home

Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV1

USA: Paramount+, CBS Sports Golazo