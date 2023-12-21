FIFA Club World Cup 2023 prize money: How much do the champions get?

A new champion will be crowned this Friday as Manchester City and Fluminense compete for the FIFA Club World Cup title. Besides the coveted trophy, the victorious team will receive a substantial prize money reward for winning the tournament.

The existing format of the FIFA Club World Cup is set to undergo a massive transformation. From 2025 onward, the tournament will expand to a 32-team competition, resulting in a longer duration and a shift to a four-year cycle.

For this reason, this year’s championship holds particular significance. Either Manchester City or Fluminense will strive to claim the trophy, accompanied by the opportunity to secure an important cash prize.

How much do the champions of the FIFA Club World Cup 2023 get?

The FIFA Club World Cup 2023 will culminate on Friday when Manchester City takes on Fluminense at the King Abdullah Sports City Stadium. The match promises to be an electrifying clash between the European club and the South American squad.

The Citizens, led by Pep Guardiola, are considered favorites despite missing key players like Erling Haaland and Kevin De Bruyne for the game. Nevertheless, Fluminense aims to defy the odds and secure the title against the English side.

However, for Manchester City and Fluminense, it’s not just about the title. Winning the Grand Final could also mean securing a very attractive cash prize, bolstering their finances for the upcoming year.

A total of $16 million will be distributed among the seven clubs that took part in the FIFA Club World Cup 2023. Naturally, the champion will receive a larger share compared to the team that finishes last.

The champions will receive $5 million for winning the competition, while the runners-up will secure $4 million. Rumors suggest that this prize pool might undergo significant changes for the 2025 edition, potentially reaching a staggering amount of $1 billion.

This is how the prize money will be divided this year:

Champion – $5 million Second place – $4 million Third place – $2.5 million Fourth place – $2 million Fifth and Sixth place – $1 million each Seventh place – $500,000

Why is FIFA changing the format of the Club World Cup?

Gianni Infantino, FIFA’s president, aims to offer fans more captivating matches. He believes that the current Club World Cup format is too brief, and therefore, seeks to expand and enhance its competitiveness for a more engaging experience.

The 32-team format will resemble the structure of the World Cup, with specific allocations of spots for each zone. This expansion will provide clubs worldwide with the opportunity to compete against teams they might never encounter otherwise, enriching the tournament’s global appeal.