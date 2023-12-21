The FIFA Club World Cup 2023 final hasn’t even started yet, but it’s already getting heated. Manchester City star Erling Haaland was recently called out by the wives of Fluminense players Ganso and Samuel Xavier as he allegedly ignored their children, who wanted to take a photo with him.

“It was HORRIBLE. Henrico is horrified! He was a fan! He doesn’t even want to mention his name now,” Ganso’s wife Giovanna Costi wrote in the comment section of an Instagram post. “There were only 6 children, they couldn’t get closer, he didn’t even wave from afar. Pretended they didn’t exist“.

The kids found the Norwegian star walking in a shopping mall in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, a day before the Club World Cup final. In response to another user, Costi added that the kids were disappointed about what happened.

“The children were very sad! What are the chances of finding an idol (before that happens, right) like this? In the street. There was no one there, empty space. It wouldn’t take more than 5 seconds! Anyway. Even in pain, you learn, right? These children will definitely get something good out of today!,” she added.

Costi also reposted an Instagram story by Samuel Xavier’s wife Karina Xavier, who also saw the situation and criticized the Norwegian’s attitude. “I’m still not over the fact that Haaland didn’t say ‘hi’ to the kids who are super fans of his, he didn’t even look at them,” she wrote.

Erling Haaland will not play against Fluminense

While his attitude may have let Ganso and Samuel Xavier’s family down, the truth is that the Fluminense midfielder won’t be able to tell Haaland anything on the field as the striker will miss the match.

Struggling with a foot problem, the 23-year-old was ruled out for the semifinal win over Urawa Red Diamons on Tuesday, which means he won’t be eligible for the final either.

According to Club World Cup rules, teams can only field players who were on the squad in the semifinals. Kevin De Bruyne and Jeremy Doku were also in the stands in the game against the Japanese side, so they won’t play vs. Fluminense either.