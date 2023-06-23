FIFA continues to make changes to its flagship tournaments. While the World Cup field was expanded to 48 teams for the 2026 event, the governing body now announced who will host the reformatted Club World Cup.

The biggest competition at club level hasn’t had much to do with the national team tournament, as the Club World Cup has been played annually, with only a handful of participant teams since its inception in 2005.

That’s about to change. The Club World Cup field will expand to 32 teams from 2025, which will definitely increase excitement around the competition. On Thursday, FIFA announced who will host this revolutionary edition.

FIFA announces the United States as host of 2025 Club World Cup

The FIFA Council has unanimously agreed to appoint the United States as host for the new and expanded 2025 Club World Cup. Only a year later, the USA will also host the World Cup.

“The FIFA Club World Cup 2025 will be the pinnacle of elite professional men’s club football, and with the required infrastructure in place together with a massive local interest, the United States is the ideal host to kick off this new, global tournament,” said FIFA President Gianni Infantino, via fifa.com. “With some of the world’s top clubs already qualified, fans from every continent will be bringing their passion and energy to the United States in two years’ time for this significant milestone in our mission to make football truly global.”

Who will participate in the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup?

The 32 Club World Cup berths are divided as follows:

12 UEFA teams : Champions League winners from 2021 to 2024 and highest-ranked teams in UEFA ranking.

: Champions League winners from 2021 to 2024 and highest-ranked teams in UEFA ranking. 6 CONMEBOL teams : Libertadores champions from 2021 to 2024 and highest-ranked teams in Conmebol ranking.

: Libertadores champions from 2021 to 2024 and highest-ranked teams in Conmebol ranking. 4 Concacaf teams : Concachampions winners from 2021 to 2024.

: Concachampions winners from 2021 to 2024. 4 AFC teams : AFC Champions League winners from 2021 to 2024.

: AFC Champions League winners from 2021 to 2024. 4 CAF teams : CAF Champions League winners from 2021 to 2024.

: CAF Champions League winners from 2021 to 2024. 1 OFC team: the highest-ranked team in the OFC ranking among OFC Champions League winners from 2021 to 2024.

the highest-ranked team in the OFC ranking among OFC Champions League winners from 2021 to 2024. 1 team from host country: In this case it would be an MLS team but who will get the berth has yet to be determined.

Which teams have already qualified for the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup?