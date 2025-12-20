Kylian Mbappe matches Cristiano Ronaldo’s 59 calendar-year goals: What is Lionel Messi’s record?

Kylian Mbappe matched a historic record previously held by Cristiano Ronaldo, achieving a milestone that once seemed untouchable. What initially felt like a distant dream became reality as the French forward reached the Portuguese star’s benchmark while wearing the Real Madrid jersey. That achievement naturally reignited comparisons with another all-time great and raised the question of what record Lionel Messi set in a single calendar year.

In a LaLiga matchday fixture, the Madrid side defeated Sevilla 2-0, with Mbappe scoring late in the match. The victory allowed Madrid to close the gap on Barcelona in the standings and marked the club’s final match of the calendar year. With no further opportunities remaining, it was Mbappe’s last chance to chase a record that Ronaldo had previously held alone.

Mbappe finished the year with 59 goals for Madrid, equaling Ronaldo’s single-year scoring mark with the club. The feat came on the same day Mbappe celebrated his 27th birthday, adding an emotional layer to the moment. Matching the record of his childhood idol made the achievement even more meaningful, reinforcing his growing status among the game’s elite.

Rather than celebrating with an explosive reaction, Mbappe paid tribute to Ronaldo in a symbolic way. He replicated the iconic “SIU” celebration, honoring one of the most influential players in soccer history. The gesture underlined Mbappe’s admiration for Ronaldo while signaling that his own legacy continued to take shape alongside names like Messi.

Kylian Mbappe of Real Madrid

What is Messi’s record for most goals in a single calendar year?

While Mbappe’s and Ronaldo’s 59-goal tallies stood as remarkable achievements, Messi’s benchmark remained in a category of its own. What the Argentine accomplished redefined expectations and continued to astonish the soccer world more than a decade later.

In 2012, Messi set a historic record by scoring an astonishing 91 goals in a single calendar year. The feat was widely regarded as one of the greatest individual performances ever seen in professional sports, not just soccer.

Of those 91 goals, Messi scored 79 with FC Barcelona across LaLiga, the Copa del Rey, the Champions League, and the Spanish Super Cup. The remaining 12 goals came with Argentina, as they matched the record for most international goals scored in a calendar year. Messi averaged 1.31 goals per match, a scoring rate that remained unmatched in the modern era.

That historic year played a decisive role in Messi winning his fourth consecutive Ballon d’Or. Although Barcelona only captured the Copa del Rey that season, Messi’s individual brilliance redefined the limits of excellence. His 91-goal record remained listed in the Guinness World Records and continued to stand as one of the most unbreakable marks in the sport.

