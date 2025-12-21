Bad news for Cristiano Ronaldo as FIFA hits Al Nassr with strong punishment

While Cristiano Ronaldo prepares for another season that promises to be pivotal, Al Nassr face a major setback off the field. FIFA confirm a severe sanction against the Saudi club, a decision that threatens to impact its short-term planning and overall competitive outlook.

On Friday, FIFA updated its official list of clubs prohibited from registering new players and added Al Nassr to that list. While the governing body does not disclose the specific reason for the punishment, it lists December 19 as the official start date of the sanction.

More concerning for Al Nassr, FIFA do not provide an end date for the ban. In the section detailing the duration of registration restrictions, the status reads “Until lifted,” indicating an open-ended suspension that remains in effect until the issue is resolved.

Advertisement

Advertisement

As a result, Al Nassr now need to address the situation quickly if they want to reinforce the squad and properly rotate key figures during the season. The roster includes high-profile names such as Cristiano Ronaldo and Joao Felix, both of whom remain regular call-ups for Portugal and require depth around them to manage physical demands.

Cristiano Ronaldo of Team Al-Nassr FC celebrates after scoring a goal.

Advertisement

Cristiano Ronaldo chasing silverware with Al Nassr

Since arriving in Saudi Arabia in 2023, Cristiano Ronaldo has yet to win an official trophy with Al Nassr, a reality that continues to shape the narrative around his spell at the club. That absence of silverware fuels speculation about his future and places added pressure on the upcoming campaign.

Advertisement

see also Ousmane Dembele wins FIFA The Best 2025: How many do Messi and Ronaldo boast?

Ronaldo’s contract situation also remains a focal point. Although his deal approaches its final stage, and several reports link him with a potential return to Europe, the Portuguese forward stays committed to Al Nassr with the clear objective of finally lifting a trophy.

Advertisement

Cristiano Ronaldo’s numbers with Al Nassr

In this season, Cristiano Ronaldo currently logs more than 1,000 minutes across 12 appearances for Al Nassr in Saudi Arabia, scoring 11 goals and adding two assists.

With the transfer ban still in place, the five-time Ballon d’Or winner is expected to shoulder a heavy workload, a factor that could play a significant role as he builds toward the 2026 World Cup.

Advertisement