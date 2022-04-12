The two disgraced FIFA officials were indicted in November on fraud charges after a $2 million payment was sent to Michel Platini.

How much is too much? For Sepp Blatter and Michel Platini, it would seem that more is never enough. The disgraced FIFA officials are almost eight years removed from the FIFAGate scandal and continue to rack up bribe charges and tarnish their already tainted reputations.

In June former FIFA president Sepp Blatter and former UEFA president Michel Platini will go to a Swiss court and face corruption charges over a $2 million payment FIFA made to Platini in 2011. The fee was described as “consulting work” and “back payments” by the accused.

For Blatter it is a continuation of long-standing corruption that stems from the FIFAGate scandal that led to little convictions and slap on the wrists of corrupt FIFA officials. For Platini it is another black eye in the court of public opinion to what was a brilliant playing career now tarnished by scandal.

Details of the fraud trial of Sepp Blatter and Michel Platini

According to reports out of Switzerland, Blatter and Platini are accused of unlawfully obtaining 2 million Swiss francs ($2.15 million) and social security contributions worth around 229,000 francs for Platini.

Both Blatter and Platini have pleaded not guilty, and the trail will begin on June 8th and last until June 22nd. The former FIFA president and former UEFA president are currently the main figures of FIFAGate, the sport's biggest corruption scandal.

Of the 18 individuals originally indicted 14 have entered guilty pleas, and various members were sentenced to serve prison time, while others have passed away while awaiting trials and extradition.

Most of the executives involved in FIFAGate stem from Conmebol and Concacaf regions, with Sepp Blatter never being formally arrested or charged for the initial case, rather he and Platini were the big names of the ongoing investigation.

Blatter also had accusations of sexual assault from former USWNT goalkeeper Hope Solo who claimed the then FIFA president had groped her during the 2013 FIFA Ballon d'Or awards.