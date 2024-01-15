Lionel Messi will have to make room for another award in his trophy cabinet. The Argentine star who plays for Inter Miami has won his third The Best award by FIFA, this time for his performances in 2023.
Even though he finished tied with Erling Haaland (both got 48 scoring points), Messi got the upper hand for having more first-choice nominations from national team captains.
While Messi received 107 “five-point scores” from the captains’ vote, Haaland got 64. Even so, it was a tight vote as many players and coaches did not pick Messi as their first option for The Best men’s player in 2023.
Captains who didn’t vote for Messi
Coaches who didn’t vote for Messi
