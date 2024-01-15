It’s happened again. Lionel Messi continues to be seen as the greatest soccer player on Earth, this time by winning in The Best male player of the year category for 2023 in the FIFA awards.

Leo finished tied on points with Erling Haaland, but he got the upper hand due to first-choice selections from national team captains. The governing body revealed how every country’s captain has voted, including Leo’s choices.

Messi selected Haaland as his first choice, giving the Manchester City superstar five points; with former PSG teammate Kylian Mbappe in second place (three points) and fellow countryman Julian Alvarez as his third option (one point).

When Lionel Messi told Haaland, Mbappe they will start winning awards soon

While many expected Haaland to emerge victorious this time, it looks like world soccer is not ready to put someone above Messi yet. However, the 36-year-old suggested not long ago that the younger generations led by Haaland and Mbappe will take over soon.

During his Ballon d’Or acceptance speech in 2023, Messi admitted that may have been his final success at the France Football awards, since he’s not getting any younger and the likes of Haaland and Mbappe are making a name for themselves.

“It’s going to be a nice fight between the two of them and between several other younger players around here. They both deserved it this year,” Messi said back in October.

Messi once again proves how much he respects Haaland

The fact that Messi chose Haaland as his first option for The Best 2023 speaks volumes about the Argentine’s respect for the striker. In the Ballon d’Or gala last year, the Inter Miami star had already shown how highly he thinks of the Man City sensation.

“Haaland, you deserved the Ballon d’Or very much too. Erling has won the Premier League and Champions League while being the top scorer of everything. This award could have been yours today too. I’m sure for the next years you will win it,” Messi said in 2023.