We are entering the second phase of World Cup qualification in the Asian Football Confederation (AFC). With league activities paused for the FIFA Matchday, Asian teams will proceed with the qualification process. To ensure you stay updated, we’ll guide you through the upcoming games, detailing their dates and times.

This phase of Asian qualification features a total of 36 national teams, organized into groups of four teams each. The top two teams from each group will not only advance to the next round but will also secure their spots in the upcoming Asian Cup.

During this FIFA window at the end of March, the fixtures will encompass Matchdays 3 and 4 for each group. These games could prove pivotal, as after the fourth Matchday, only two more will remain. This makes the current window an essential phase for the teams aiming for qualification, highlighting its importance for fans and teams alike.

AFC Second Qualifying Round Matches

As mentioned before, these will be the duels corresponding to Matchdays 3 and 4. All times correspond to Eastern Time.

Thursday, March 21, 2024 (Matchday 3 games)

Pakistan v Jordan 5:00 AM

Australia v Lebanon 5:10 AM

Chinese Taipei v Kyrgyz Republic 6:00 AM

Japan v North Korea 6:23 AM

South Korea v Thailand 7:00 AM

Myanmar v Syria 7:30 AM

Hong Kong v Uzbekistan 8:00 AM

Singapore v China 8:30 AM

Indonesia v Vietnam 9:30 AM

Iran v Turkmenistan 12:00 PM

Oman v Malaysia 2:00 PM

United Arab Emirates v Yemen 2:00 PM

Palestine v Bangladesh 2:30 PM

Qatar v Kuwait 2:30 PM

Afghanistan v India 3:00 PM

Iraq v Philippines 3:00 PM

Nepal v Bahrain 3:00 PM

Saudi Arabia v Tajikistan 3:00 PM

Tuesday, March 26, 2024 (Matchday 4 games)

North Korea v Japan 4:00 AM

Lebanon v Australia 4:45 AM

Bangladesh v Palestine 5:30 AM

Philippines v Iraq 7:00 AM

China v Singapore 8:00 AM

Vietnam v Indonesia 8:00 AM

Thailand v South Korea 8:30 AM

India v Afghanistan 9:30 AM

Kyrgyz Republic v Chinese Taipei 10:00 AM

Malaysia v Oman 10:00 AM

Uzbekistan v Hong Kong 10:30 AM

Tajikistan v Saudi Arabia 11:00 AM

Turkmenistan v Iran 11:00 AM

Bahrain v Nepal 3:00 PM

Jordan v Pakistan 3:00 PM

Kuwait v Qatar 3:00 PM

Syria v Myanmar 3:00 PM

Yemen v United Arab Emirates 3:00 PM