Argentina and Italy face off on Wednesday, June 1 in a much anticipated Finalissima at Wembley. However, this is not the first time that the Copa America champions take on the European Championship winners.

The wait is over. Copa America champions and European Championship winners will take center stage on Wednesday, June 1, when Lionel Messi's Argentina take on Italy at the iconic Wembley Stadium.

The idea has been on the making for a while, and fortunately for all soccer fans, CONMEBOL and UEFA reached an agreement to organize this thrilling Finalissima, which FIFA will count as an official title.

While this might be something new for many people, this final between South American and European champions has already been played many years ago. Here, take a look at its history and previous winners.

How many times has the Finalissima been played before?

While the Argentina-Italy game will be the first Finalissima under its current name, it will not be the first time that CONMEBOL and UEFA champions face off in a single-leg final for an intercontinental trophy.

The Finalissima was preceded by the Artemio Franchi Trophy, which was held on just two occasions (1985 and 1993) before FIFA decided to discontinue it in favor of the Confederations Cup, which was abolished in 2019.

List by year of all CONMEBOL-UEFA Cup of Champions winners

The first edition of the Artemio Franchi Trophy - an official title recognized by FIFA - was held in 1985, when Copa America reigning champs Uruguay faced European winners France at the Parc des Princes in Paris. On that occasion, the hosts won 2-0.

CONMEBOL and UEFA champions last faced off for this trophy in 1993, when Diego Maradona's Argentina defeated Denmark on penalties after a 1-1 draw in regular time. Nearly 30 years later, this intercontinental trophy will once again be up for grabs.