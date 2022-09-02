Fiorentina will face Juventus for Matchday 5 of the 2022/2023 Serie A. You can find out here how to watch this game on TV or live stream it free in your country.

Juventus will visit Fiorentina for the Matchday 5 of the 2022/2023 Serie A. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country. In the United States, you can enjoy this game through FuboTV (free trial) and Paramount + (free trial). In Germany and Italy, it will be broadcast on DAZN.

Fiorentina's start has been quite irregular, with 5 points out of a possible 12, the product of one win, two draws and one loss. For the moment away from the dreaded last places that are where no one wants to be as they lead directly to relegation. But also far from qualifying positions for international cups, so they will do everything possible to get closer.

Juventus, meanwhile, are one of the 6 undefeated teams this 2022/2023 season of Serie A. They have obtained two wins and two draws, and with eight points they are only 2 behind the leaders Atalanta and Roma. Of course, they will seek to continue obtaining points and get closer to the bottom of the standings and for this they must win.

Fiorentina vs Juventus: Kick-Off Time

Fiorentina will play against Juventus for the Matchday 5 of the 2022/2023 Serie A this Saturday, September 3 at the Artemio Franchi Stadium in Florence, Italy.

Australia: 12 AM (September 4)

Bahamas: 10 AM

Bangladesh: 6 PM

Barbados: 10 AM

Belize: 8 AM

Botswana: 4 PM

Brazil: 11 AM

Brunei: 10 PM

Burundi: 4 PM

Cameroon: 3 PM

Canada: 10 AM

Eswatini: 4 PM

Ethiopia: 5 PM

Fiji: 2 AM (September 4)

France: 4 PM

Gambia: 2 PM

Germany: 4 PM

Ghana: 2 PM

Guyana: 10 AM

India: 7:30 PM

Ireland: 3 PM

Italy: 4 PM

Jamaica: 9 AM

Kenya: 5 PM

Lesotho: 4 PM

Liberia: 2 PM

Malawi: 4 PM

Malaysia: 10 PM

Malta: 4 PM

Mauritius: 4 PM

Mexico: 9 AM

Namibia: 4 PM

Netherlands: 4 PM

New Zealand: 2 AM (September 4)

Nigeria: 3 PM

Pakistan: 7 PM

Papua New Guinea: 12 AM (September 4)

Philippines: 10 PM

Portugal: 3 PM

Rwanda: 4 PM

Sierra Leone: 2 PM

Singapore: 10 PM

Solomon Islands: 1 AM (September 4)

South Africa: 4 PM

South Sudan: 4 PM

Spain: 4 PM

Sri Lanka: 7:30 PM

Sudan: 4 PM

Tanzania: 5 PM

Trinidad and Tobago: 10 AM

Uganda: 5 PM

UK: 3 PM

United States: 10 AM (ET)

Zambia: 3 PM

Zimbabwe: 3 PM

Fiorentina vs Juventus: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Australia: beIN Sports Connect, Kayo Sports, beIN SPORTS 3

Barbados: ESPNPlay Caribbean

Belize: ESPN North

Botswana: SuperSport Variety 3, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, DStv Now

Brazil: Star+

Brunei: beIN Sports 3 Thailand, beIN Sports Connect Malaysia, beIN Sports Connect

Burundi: SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport Variety 3, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, DStv Now

Cameroon: DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, SuperSport Variety 3

Canada: fuboTV Canada

Ethiopia: SuperSport Variety 3, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, DStv Now

France: Free, beIN Sports MAX 4, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Gambia: DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport Variety 3, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique

Germany: DAZN, DAZN1

Ghana: SuperSport GOtv Select 1, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 3

India: Voot Select

International: Bet365

Italy: DAZN, SKY Go Italy, 214 DAZN Zone

Jamaica: ESPNPlay Caribbean

Kenya: SuperSport GOtv Select 1, DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 3

Lesotho: DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 3, SuperSport GOtv Select 1

Liberia: SuperSport GOtv Select 1, DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 3

Malawi: SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport Variety 3, DStv Now

Malaysia: beIN Sports Connect Malaysia

Malta: TSN3 Malta, GO TV Anywhere

Mauritius: SuperSport Variety 3, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Select 1

Mexico: Star+, ESPN Mexico

Namibia: DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 3, SuperSport GOtv Select 1

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Select, Ziggo Sport Tennis, Ziggo Sport 14

New Zealand: beIN Sports Connect New Zealand

Nigeria: Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, SuperSport Variety 3, SuperSport GOtv Select 1

Portugal: Sports TV Multiscreen, Sports TV2

Rwanda: SuperSport GOtv Select 1, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, SuperSport Variety 3

Sierra Leone: SuperSport Variety 3, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Select 1

Singapore: beIN Sports Connect Singapore

South Africa: SuperSport Football, MáXimo 360, DStv App, SuperSport GOtv Select 1

South Sudan: DStv Now, STARZPLAY

Spain: Movistar+, Movistar Champions League

Sudan: SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport Variety 3, DStv Now, STARZPLAY

Eswatini: SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport Variety 3, DStv Now

Tanzania: SuperSport Variety 3, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Select 1

Trinidad and Tobago: ESPNPlay Caribbean

Uganda: SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport Variety 3, DStv Now

USA: FuboTV (free trial), Paramount+ (free trial), CBS Sports Network

Zambia: SuperSport Variety 3, SuperSport GOtv Select 1

Zimbabwe: SuperSport Variety 3, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Select 1

