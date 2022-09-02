Juventus will visit Fiorentina for the Matchday 5 of the 2022/2023 Serie A. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country. In the United States, you can enjoy this game through FuboTV (free trial) and Paramount + (free trial). In Germany and Italy, it will be broadcast on DAZN.
Fiorentina's start has been quite irregular, with 5 points out of a possible 12, the product of one win, two draws and one loss. For the moment away from the dreaded last places that are where no one wants to be as they lead directly to relegation. But also far from qualifying positions for international cups, so they will do everything possible to get closer.
Juventus, meanwhile, are one of the 6 undefeated teams this 2022/2023 season of Serie A. They have obtained two wins and two draws, and with eight points they are only 2 behind the leaders Atalanta and Roma. Of course, they will seek to continue obtaining points and get closer to the bottom of the standings and for this they must win.
Fiorentina vs Juventus: Kick-Off Time
Fiorentina will play against Juventus for the Matchday 5 of the 2022/2023 Serie A this Saturday, September 3 at the Artemio Franchi Stadium in Florence, Italy.
Fiorentina vs Juventus: TV Channel and Live Streaming
