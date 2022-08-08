Flamengo will face Corinthians for the second leg of 2022 Copa Libertadores quarter finals. You can find out here how to watch this game on TV or live stream it free in your country.

Flamengo vs Corinthians: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online free 2022 Copa Libertadores

For the second leg of 2022 Copa Libertadores quarter finals, Flamengo will host Corinthians. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country. In the United States, you can enjoy this game through FuboTV (free trial).

It will be an interesting second duel between two of the best Brazilian teams looking to reach the semifinals of the Copa Libertadores. The game of the first leg was widely favorable for Flamengo, who as visitors to the Arena Corinthians beat the locals 2-0, leaving a very difficult series for the “Timao”.

Now they have the chance to finish the series playing at home, with the peace of mind that even a defeat by 1 goal difference would allow them to reach the semifinals. Corinthians will have to go in search of a feat against one of the best teams on the continent, but even so they trust they can complicate Flamengo.

Flamengo vs Corinthians: Kick-Off Time

Flamengo will play against Corinthians for the second leg of the 2022 Copa Libertadores quarter finals this Tuesday, August 9 at the Maracanã Stadium in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Australia: 10:30 AM (August 10)

Brazil: 9:30 PM

Canada: 8:30 PM

Fiji: 12:30 PM (August 10)

Italy: 2:30 AM (August 10)

Mexico: 7:30 PM

Netherlands: 2:30 AM (August 10)

New Zealand: 12:30 PM (August 10)

Portugal: 1:30 AM (August 10)

Solomon Islands: 11:30 AM (August 10)

Spain: 2:30 AM (August 10)

United States: 8:30 PM (ET)

Flamengo vs Corinthians: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Australia: beIN Sports Connect, Kayo Sports

Brazil: CONMEBOL TV, SBT, NOW NET and Claro

Canada: beIN Sports Canada, beIN SPORTS en Español, Fanatiz Canada, fuboTV Canada, beIN SPORTS CONNECT Canada

Fiji: Sky Sport 7 beIN Sports

International: Facebook Watch, Bet365

Italy: DAZN

Mexico: Clear Brand

Netherlands: Watch ESPN, ESPN 4, ESPN

New Zealand: beIN Sports Connect New Zealand, Sky Sport 7 beIN Sports

Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV1

Solomon Islands: Sky Sport 7 beIN Sports

Spain: DAZN

USA: FuboTV (free trial), beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

