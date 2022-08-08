For the second leg of 2022 Copa Libertadores quarter finals, Flamengo will host Corinthians. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country. In the United States, you can enjoy this game through FuboTV (free trial).
It will be an interesting second duel between two of the best Brazilian teams looking to reach the semifinals of the Copa Libertadores. The game of the first leg was widely favorable for Flamengo, who as visitors to the Arena Corinthians beat the locals 2-0, leaving a very difficult series for the “Timao”.
Now they have the chance to finish the series playing at home, with the peace of mind that even a defeat by 1 goal difference would allow them to reach the semifinals. Corinthians will have to go in search of a feat against one of the best teams on the continent, but even so they trust they can complicate Flamengo.
Flamengo vs Corinthians: Kick-Off Time
Flamengo will play against Corinthians for the second leg of the 2022 Copa Libertadores quarter finals this Tuesday, August 9 at the Maracanã Stadium in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.
Australia: 10:30 AM (August 10)
Brazil: 9:30 PM
Canada: 8:30 PM
Fiji: 12:30 PM (August 10)
Italy: 2:30 AM (August 10)
Mexico: 7:30 PM
Netherlands: 2:30 AM (August 10)
New Zealand: 12:30 PM (August 10)
Portugal: 1:30 AM (August 10)
Solomon Islands: 11:30 AM (August 10)
Spain: 2:30 AM (August 10)
United States: 8:30 PM (ET)
Flamengo vs Corinthians: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Australia: beIN Sports Connect, Kayo Sports
Brazil: CONMEBOL TV, SBT, NOW NET and Claro
Canada: beIN Sports Canada, beIN SPORTS en Español, Fanatiz Canada, fuboTV Canada, beIN SPORTS CONNECT Canada
Fiji: Sky Sport 7 beIN Sports
International: Facebook Watch, Bet365
Italy: DAZN
Mexico: Clear Brand
Netherlands: Watch ESPN, ESPN 4, ESPN
New Zealand: beIN Sports Connect New Zealand, Sky Sport 7 beIN Sports
Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV1
Solomon Islands: Sky Sport 7 beIN Sports
Spain: DAZN
USA: FuboTV (free trial), beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS CONNECT