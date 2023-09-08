Former Bolivia international prefers Lionel Messi to play: 'I've seen him suffer'

Argentina got off to a strong start to the Conmebol 2026 World Cup Qualifiers thanks to a clutch free-kick goal from Lionel Messi to beat Ecuador 1-0. But now, Leo’s presence against Bolivia is in doubt.

The 36-year-old was subbed off late in the victory in Buenos Aires, which raised many eyebrows at Estadio Monumental. Lionel Scaloni later explained Messi asked to leave the field, as he hasn’t had a break since joining Inter Miami.

In fact, the 7x Ballon d’Or winner is questionable for the game against Bolivia. Argentina are still waiting to see if Messi gets on the plane to La Paz, which is 3,637 meters above sea level. Instead of celebrating the star’s possible absence, former Bolivian goalkeeper Jose Carlos Fernandez prefers Messi to play.

Former Bolivian GK says playing in Bolivia ‘destroys’ Messi

“If you ask me, I prefer Messi to play,” Fernandez told Directv Sports Radio in Argentina. “The worst two games in his history as a player have been in the city of La Paz, I have seen him suffer. Psychologically it destroys him”.

How did Messi fare against Bolivia in La Paz?

Lionel Messi has a 1-1-1 record playing for Argentina in Bolivia.

The former Barcelona star was on the field on April 1, 2009, when La Albiceleste coached by Diego Maradona suffered a 6-1 loss to the hosts, in one of the worst defeats in team history.

Nearly four years later, Messi and Argentina managed to claim a point in their visit to La Paz on March 26, 2013 (1-1).

Messi’s first victory in Bolivian soil came on October 13, 2020, when Argentina beat La Verde 2-1 to end a 15-year streak without victories in La Paz.

How many World Cups has Lionel Messi played in?

Lionel Messi has represented Argentina in five World Cups so far: 2006, 2010, 2014, 2018, and 2022.