Former Chelsea player warns Argentine midfielder Enzo Fernandez should be transferred after the controversial problems he had with French players.

The atmosphere within Chelsea’s professional squad, in the run-up to the start of the season, continues to heat up after Enzo Fernandez’s live broadcast of an offensive chant for the French national team in the middle of Argentina national team’s celebrations after winning Copa America.

This situation caused members of the Blues squad and other French players to express their repudiation of the phrases uttered by the former Benfica player and his teammates, as Axel Disasi, Malo Gusto and Wesley Fofana, among others, showed their dissatisfaction on social networks.

The situation caused a worldwide commotion in which many voices expressed their opinion about what happened, from players to politicians spoke on the subject and this time it was the Irishman and former Chelsea player Tony Cascarino who joined the debate.

Tony Cascarino’s message about Enzo Fernandez future

Tony Cascarino, who is a commentator for talkSPORT, remarked that he believes the relationship between the parties is irretrievable: “It’s going to be complicated. I look back to when I was at Chelsea in the 1990s and I’m not sure the dressing room agreed with what Enzo Fernandez did.”

Tony Cascarino of Chelsea in action during the FA Cup semi-final against Luton Town. Getty Images

He added: “It’s a complicated situation to deal with. I think Chelsea have to make a big decision about whether they actually keep Enzo Fernandez. Because having players who are not happy with a guy in the dressing room, I’m not sure there are many who are comfortable with some of the things that have happened.”

Finally, he insisted that the bond with Enzo Fernandez was damaged and that in his return, he will have to apologize: “I don’t know how this can be handled because there will be players who cannot forgive. It is not necessary for everyone at the club to get along, but this is very complicated. Some players won’t want to move on or won’t want the relationship to work. You will also have to apologize face-to-face with the team and maybe then there will be a little more forgiveness.”